What is amyloidosis? The disease that killed ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf

Amyloidosis is the name for a group of rare, serious conditions caused by the buildup of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

The buildup of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly. Without treatment, this can lead to organ failure.

Organs that may be affected include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract.

Amyloidosis can co-occur with other illnesses in some cases. With the therapy of the other conditions, these might improve. Organ failure brought on by some forms of amyloidosis could be fatal.

Even though numerous proteins can result in amyloid plaques, only a small number of them have been directly related to serious medical issues. You may develop amyloid deposits all over your body or in just one location.

Symptoms

Symptoms of amyloidosis are often subtle. They can vary greatly depending on where the amyloid protein is collecting in the body.

It is important to note that the symptoms described below may be due to a variety of health problems.

General symptoms of amyloidosis may include:

Changes in skin color

Severe fatigue

Feeling of fullness

Joint pain

Low red blood cell count (anemia)

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the tongue

Tingling and numbness in legs and feet

Weak hand grip

Severe weakness

Sudden weight loss

Amyloidosis can be deadly, especially if it affects your heart or kidneys. Early diagnosis and treatment are important and can help improve survival.

