What Happens To Your Body When You Stop Eating Sugar For 14 Days?

Canva

Not that sugar is bad for you but in the daily hustle, we often end up consuming excess sugar than our body requires which leads to weight gain and other diseases such as diabetes. If you wish to have control over your sugar intake, you need to make a few lifestyle changes. Added sugar should be kept in control in order to maintain a healthy body.

Excess sugar in your body leads to insulin resistance and is unhealthy for your body. Try cutting off sugar from your diet for 14 days and you will be able to notice changes in your overall health. Let's know how your body reacts to 14 days of no sugar.

Lose sugar appetite

Every time you consume sugar through various forms, a hormone rushes in there and pushes you blood sugar down which causes hypoglycemia, a low blood sugar case. This causes a craving for sugar. But when you get rid of sugar, you will also get rid of your sugar cravings.

Canva

You become less hungry

Excess sugar is toxic to your body. Hence, it starts rejecting it, causing insulin resistance. When the body blocks insulin because it is trying to limit the sugar inside the cells, you start feeling feeling hungry. When you give up sugar, this process of blocking insulin can reverse and there is a better chance of absorption for other nutrients.

You will feel less fatigue

Do you often feel tired or sleepy after eating a meal? When you keep consuming excess sugar on a regular basis, you will feel tired soon after eating a meal because sugar gets your brain tired. When you stop sugar intake, your blood sugar will be normal and you will feel fresh and not fatigue even after eating a meal.

Canva

You will loose excess water and fat from body

When you stop consuming sugar for a week, you will loose a lot of water. You will realise the amount of fluid you were retaining, which is not good for your heart. After a week of no sugar and excess water loss is when you will start loosing fat.

Read Also 5 Superfoods That Help Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

You will have better skin

When you consume sugar, your insulin goes up, shooting up the androgen levels (hormones that are responsible for masculine traits) and giving you acne. When you stop consuming sugar, you will have no breakouts and this will lead to a healthy, glowy skin.