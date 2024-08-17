5 Superfoods That Help Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

By: Rahul M | August 17, 2024
Diabetes cannot be cured. It can only be controlled by following a healthy lifestyle.
Foods with glycemic index of less than 55 raise your blood sugar slowly whereas foods with GI 75 and above spike your blood sugar levels in no time
Rajma is a superfood with GI less than 30. It is also rich in potassium and protein
Apple is not only a healthy fruit but also has GI less than 20. Apples contain fructose, polyphenols and anthocyanins. They help in reducing blood sugar levels
Kabuli chana is a good source of protein and fibre. It is low in GI and is also good for brain and heart
Oranges are rich in vitamin C and they can be easily consumed on your weight loss journey. They only have GI of 40
Cherries have a GI of 20. They make up for a good snack and they improve skin and hair health
