What Are The Causes Of Breast Cancer? Know From Experts

Breast Cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer affecting women around the world. While there have been many advancements in treatment over time, breast cancer still remains the cause of death for many women. From genetic predisposition to lifestyle condition, the causes of breast cancer are multifaced and continue to be a subject of extensive research and urgency to bring more development in treating this illness.

What is Breast Cancer?

Breast Cancer is an abnormal growth of cells covering the breast ducts or lobules. The growth of cells can form a tumour and further spread to other parts of the body. Although breast cancer is common in women, everyone, including men, is prone to this disease, as everyone is born with some breast tissue.

Causes of Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer is caused by multiple factors. Below are the most common reasons. Expert tells more:

Age

Age factors determine the risk of developing breast cancer. Individuals who are 50 or above are most likely to be diagnosed with this disease. With sedentary lifestyle, women are being diagnosed with breast cancer even at a younger age.

Dr Manju Gupta, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, said, "Usually, breast cancer risk increases with age, particularly affecting women over 50, but due to lifestyle changes and exposure to various chemicals and pollutants, the age group has come down to 30s and 40s as well. Earlier, the highest incidence was seen in women aged 55 to 64."

Genetics and Family history

The important factor causing breast cancer is genetic mutations. Talking about the genetic cause of breast cancer, Dr Tirathram Kaushik, consultant Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, said, "Mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 can put one at risk of breast cancer. Moreover, these mutations can be inherited by the parents, causing breast cancer."

If someone from your family or close relative were diagnosed with breast cancer, then you're also at risk of developing the disease. He further added, "Having a previous history of this deadly cancer can also lead to recurrence."

Hormonal imbalance

Estrogen, a hormone in both males and females, is associated with breast cancer. On this, Dr Tirathram Kaushik said, "Elevated levels of estrogen are known to stimulate the growth of breast cells and cause breast cancer in men and women."

Smoking and Alcohol consumption

Tobacco has been linked to causing many types of cancers, including breast cancer.

Research has also suggested that alcohol consumption can also cause breast cancer. "Alcohol consumption, obesity, and lack of physical activity can also increase the likelihood of this cancer", Dr Tirathram Kaushik added.

Other causes

Beginning menses at a younger age of 12 can also be the cause of breast cancer.

Giving birth to the child in the later stage of life or never being pregnant can make one susceptible to breast cancer.

Certain breast conditions like benign breast disease, ductal carcinoma in situ, or lobular carcinoma in situ are also other factors responsible for breast cancer.