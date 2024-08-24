 Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases
Weight Gain And Cholesterol Issues Linked To Poor Sleep; Know How It Can Lead To Fatal Diseases

People who sleep poorly are likely to experience greater levels of fatty triglycerides-a type of blood cholesterol-and abdominal fat that can increase the risk of diseases

Updated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
People who sleep poorly are likely to experience greater levels of fatty triglycerides-a type of blood cholesterol-and abdominal fat that can increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, and other health issues, according to research.

The study, led by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in the US, finds that maintaining sleep hygiene, such as putting your screen away at night or going to bed when you're exhausted, can make a person healthier. The study builds support for the importance of good sleep habits.

Good sleep habits, such as putting your screen away at night or going to bed when you're tired, can help to promote good overall health, said Brooke Shafer, a postdoctoral researcher at the Sleep, Chronobiology and Health Laboratory at the OHSU School of Nursing. The findings were published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Thirty persons were recruited for the study, with an equal number of males and women. With a body mass index (BMI) of more than 25, each of them was classified as overweight. Each participant's time difference between the onset of melatonin -- a hormone that the brain produces in response to darkness -- and average sleep timing was measured by the researchers.

They then divided the participants into two groups: those who slept longer between melatonin onset and sleep, and those who slept shorter. Those who slept shorter were typically linked to worse health outcomes. The study also found that the group that went to bed closer to the melatonin start showed evidence of several potentially negative health markers.

Men who slept poorly had greater blood levels of fatty triglycerides and abdominal fat, as well as higher overall scores for metabolic syndrome compared to the individuals who had better sleep. Lack of sleep in women led to greater resting heart rates, glucose levels, and overall body fat percentages, the researchers said.

