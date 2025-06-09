Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jun 9th, 2025 To Jun 15th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, you are going to awaken to your value and self-worth. It is time to stand up for yourself, defend your perspective and accept only what is best. You are going to be in a position to take decisive action and to look at things from an objective standpoint. Show inner strength and go after something fresh and new. There is wish-fulfilment in the cards for those who are willing to step outside their comfort zone. Invitations to social events are indicated. You are advised to carefully observe people and see which of these connections truly resonate with you.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week shall be about wrapping up old chapters and starting some new projects. Prosperity lies ahead. The experience from recent events could come in handy in the upcoming cycle. Some of you will be under the supervision or keen observation of an experienced or senior individual. Work partnerships and collaborations are indicated. Communication shall come thick and fast. In a few cases, you may have to brace yourself to hustle or face stiff competition. Make sure you do not get lost in your thoughts. Get sufficient rest and sleep, when permissible. Singles could meet someone special. Interactions with your partner could increase.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, you may have been working hard and using a conservative approach at managing your tasks. This week you must take time to rest and heal as the fatigue could start to show. Look at the big picture and see if you need to find a more efficiently planned approach. Some of you may have felt isolated for a substantial period and will do better with a little fun and enjoyment. You are urged to take time off to mingle with your loved ones, attend parties and gatherings, pamper yourself, and exchange ideas with others.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, it’s time to reduce your workload and bring balance into your life. Healing and patience are key elements to making this week meaningful. Some of you may stress yourself out trying to look at the future or the big picture. However, it may not be the right time for you to chase those aspects, just yet. Try to focus on your home, family and emotional life. If there have been any issues in your personal relationships, you will be able to resolve them. Those who are living at a distance from their family may decide to visit home. Travel, in general, could prove to be challenging. Be mindful of your spending.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week could bring some confusion, especially around managing your finances. Some of you may be recovering from a financial loss or need to be vigilant when handling transactions. Do not let your sentiments come in the way of making decisions. If you are unsure about making a decision, take a step back to think, make a few adjustments, or cancel, if necessary. Avoid rushing into anything. Try to use pleasant distractions such as music and other activities to disconnect from time to time. Sometimes, resting or taking a break can help sharpen the focus once you are back to what needs attention.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week you are going to be in your element. This means that you shall be your balanced self and will carry a star quality about you. Your confidence shall be heightened during this period and your vision shall be crystal clear. You can expect epiphanies and spiritual downloads pertaining to your work, finances and overall material stability. It is a good time to manage your money and think about creating a secure future for yourself. Some of you could learn a new skill. Your wisdom and experience shall help you with valuable insight in times of need. Collaborations or discussions with talented individuals are indicated.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings indulgence. You are going to be in the mood to completely immerse your senses in pleasurable activities. There is wish fulfilment and joy in the cards. You are going to be blessed with inspiration. Your mind will be clear and sharp as a tack. Your communication skills shall be on point. Utilise the positive energy that this period is bringing to work on your fears, shift your perspective and build a solid foundation to your life. The baggage can be left behind. Some of you will guard your happiness and not let anything come in the way of you being able to enjoy this period.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings an emotional rebirth of sorts. You are going to be in your element. It means that you are going to operate from an emotionally mature, intuitive and sensitive side. The Spirit/God/Universe will have your back. Stay open to a fresh perspective and new horizons. Those who have been in solitude since sometime are advised to communicate and collaborate with more people. Let your talent be visible to the world. Travel and exploration are recommended. Some of you may travel with your partner. Know that it is ok to spend money on enriching experiences with your loved ones.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week you must focus on addressing stress and overthinking related challenges. It is time to take a step back and look at things from a fresh perspective. Find balance and stillness in your day to day life. Allow yourself to heal so that your former creative self can be awakened. Free yourself from the clutches of restrictive thinking. Use your intuition and heightened perception to see that ‘there is always enough’ and ‘you will be taken care of’. Some of you are going to attract a new financial opportunity which could feel emotionally fulfilling.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, you may have felt stuck in indecision and unable to pick from the options at your disposal. This week shall be about breaking that stalemate. There is victory and clarity coming your way. You will be able to gain success and recognition. Allow your talents to shine. Make sure that you capitalise on the opportunities being presented to you. Some of you may start a new project or job with great potential and it will require special skills and hard work. Try to remove the clutter from your surroundings and keep a clear focus on your objectives (things that truly matter).

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings a surge of positive energy and the miracles could be endless. You are going to be inspired to take action. The ideas are going to flow and you will explore new possibilities. Travel is indicated. Your social calendar is going to be buzzing with activity. Parties, gatherings, and other celebrations are in the cards. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with others in your personal and professional life. Authority, rules and regulations may make little sense to you. Your self-confidence shall rise. Only caveat is that you must not get overly impatient. Make the most of this period.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week you are asked to open up your restricted thinking and allow transformation into your life. This period could be unpredictable in a good way. There is change, travel, social activity, and financial opportunity. Do your research and investigation, however, try to capitalise on the positive energy that is being presented to you. Some of you could meet a new romantic partner and feel a magnetic connection. Existing relationships will go through a glow up. Luck is on your side. Make the most of this period.

