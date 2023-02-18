WATCH: Maha Shivratri celebrations across famous temples in India

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, various temples across India celebrate the holy festival in their own unique and special way. This year, Shivratri falls on February 18.

Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India which is located on the banks of the Shipra River and is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site.

Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple is popular among devotees and they make sure to attend the ‘Bhasma Aarti' that is the first aarti of the day.

Ash is used to worship the deity during this aarti as it is believed that Lord Shiv, in his Mahakaal form, used to apply ash all over his body.

Watch- Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple- Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2023:

#WATCH | 'Bhasma Aarti' being performed at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/glpjpZLT5g — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 17, 2023

Bhasma aarti usually takes place early in the morning, one of the most important rituals of the temple.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, a 31.5 feet tall 'Rudraksha Shivling' was made in Gujarat's Dharampur by using around 31 lakhs Rudraksha.

Watch- A 31.5 feet tall 'Rudraksha Shivling' in Gujarat's Dharampur by using around 31 lakhs Rudrakshas:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch- Special aarti being performed at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maha Shivratri is celebrated annually across India with enthusiasm and full energy by the devotees. Devotees attend temples, recite mantras and prayers, prepare bhogs, and observe fast.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)