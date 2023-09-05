WATCH: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Collapses On Stage During Teacher's Day Event At Patna University

Nitish Kumar Collapses On Stage | Twitter

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in the headlines for hilarious reasons. Earlier, the chief minister forgot that he was also the home minister of the state, now a video of Nitish Kumar fell on stage has gone viral on social media. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday arrived at the Patna University on the occassion of Teacher's Day. Nitish Kumar along with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was present at the stage for the inauguration program at the university. Nitish Kumar collapsed on stage during the event.

Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was invited to the event for the teacher honour ceremony to mark the commemoration of Teacher's Day at Patna University. Nitish Kumar was accompanied by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. They both went on the stage to inaugurate the new Senate Hall of Patna University. However, while inaugurating the hall Nitish Kumar lost his balance and collapsed on the stage. The security that was present on the stage cam into action and caught Nitish Kumar and helped him to stand up again.

Nitish Kumar collapses on stage

Nitish Kumar did not fell on the ground, he only lost his balance and again stood up with the help of the security guards on the stage. Around 35 retired teachers of Patna University were honoured during the event and also around 21 teachers and employees were rewarded during the event organised on Teacher's Day. Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country on September 5. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Nitish Kumar forgets he is the home minister of the state

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forgot that he is also the Home Minister during Janata Darbar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was hearing the grievances of the people during the Janata Darbar. A person said that an FIR was filed by him in connection with a matter in 2021. He said that no action has been taken even after two of filing the FIR. On listening to his complaint, Nitish Kumar asked officials to call the Home Minister. The officials were confused and were thinking who to call as Nitish Kumar was the Home Minister.

