WATCH: Nitish Kumar Forgets He Is Also Home Minister Of Bihar During Janata Darbar; Asks Officials To Dial HM

Bihar: A hillarious situation arose during the Janata Darbar that was organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While interacting with the people, Nitish Kumar forgot that he was the Home Minister of the state. Nitish Kumar was listening to the grievances of the people in his Janata Darbar was when the incident occurred. The officials were also confused after Nitish Kumar asked them to call the Home Minister.

Officials were confused about Nitish Kumar's order

Nitish Kumar was listening to the grievance of a person during the Janata Darbar. The person said that a case was registered in connection of a matter and that no action was taken in the matter even after two years. He said that an FIR was registered in 2021 but no action was taken till date. Nitish Kumar on listening to the person asked his officials to dial the Home Minister. The officials were confused about Nitish Kumar's orders as he is also the Home Minister of the state. He kept on saying that the Home Minister is sitting next to me and no one was sitting next to him.

Janata Darbar held by Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar listened to the problems of around 51 people during the session of Janata Darbar. As per reports, Nitish Kumar listened to their grievances and asked the concerned authorities to take necessary actions in connection with the complaints. There were hundreds of people who showed up from many districts of the state. They had various complaints which CM Nitish Kumar listened to. However, one incident during which the CM forgot that he is also the Home Minister of the state gave a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a vieled attack against him.

BJP takes jibe at Bihar CM

Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand took jibe at CM Nitish Kumar over the incident and said that he is confused if this is comedy or tragedy of Bihar government. Taking to social media, he said "The Engineer CM forgot that he is also the Home Minister! What is this comedy or tragedy of governance in Bihar? The CM is completely out of focus, showing signs of forgetfulness or dementia. In such a situation, one can understand the position of Deputy CM having school education from 5 departments."

