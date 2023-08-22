 Bihar: Ambulance With Patient Inside Made To Wait As CM Nitish Kumar's VVIP Convoy Passes In Patna (WATCH)
An ambulance with a patient inside it and a crying relative was stopped and made to wait as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's convoy was passing in Patna, claimed an X (Twitter user)

Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
In a shocking incident highlighting the apathy on roads during VVIP movements, an ambulance with a patient inside it and a crying relative was stopped and made to wait as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's convoy was passing in Patna claimed an X (Twitter) user. The entire incident was recorded on camera and shared on social media. Shockingly, one of the persons in the video is also seen laughing while talking about the incident on camera.

A video that captured the incident on camera also recorded onlookers and people standing at the edge of the road to witness the massive VVIP convoy passing by in front of them.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

