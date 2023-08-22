 Bihar: Stone Pelting Takes Place During Mahaviri Yatra In Motihari; Visuals Surface
In Bihar, clashes broke out between two groups during Mahaviri Yatra in Bihar's Motihari district on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday (August 21). According to reports, stones were hurled during the Yatra and the situation turned violent following the clashes.

Visuals of the clashes were captured on camera as vidoe of the fight went viral on social media.

Police reached the spot and tried to normalise the situation. SDPO Nand Parsad said that deployment was increased and gave a message for peaceful passage of the Mahaviri Yatra.

"Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now. We are keeping an eye. I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully," said the officer.

The video clearly showed some youth pelting stones at the Yatra congregation from the floors of the building even as people standing down tell them not to do so.

(More details awaited)

