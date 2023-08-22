Bihar: Stone Pelting Takes Place During Mahaviri Yatra In Motihari; Visuals Surface

In Bihar, clashes broke out between two groups during Mahaviri Yatra in Bihar's Motihari district on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Monday (August 21). According to reports, stones were hurled during the Yatra and the situation turned violent following the clashes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals of the clashes were captured on camera as vidoe of the fight went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police reached the spot and tried to normalise the situation. SDPO Nand Parsad said that deployment was increased and gave a message for peaceful passage of the Mahaviri Yatra.

"Force and Magistrate are present everywhere. It is peaceful now. We are keeping an eye. I request everybody to participate in the Mahaviri Yatra peacefully," said the officer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video clearly showed some youth pelting stones at the Yatra congregation from the floors of the building even as people standing down tell them not to do so.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)