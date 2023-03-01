WATCH: Asha Bhosle performs live at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall packed with music lovers |

The Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion, Mumbai, was packed with music lovers from all over the city as the 89-year-old legendary singer Asha Bhosle performed live in concert.

The audience was in awe of the singer who mesmerised them with her soulful renditions at the event which was organised by Morya Entertainment in association with Child Development Foundation and Charitable Trust [CDFT], helmed by Vishal Gargote.

WATCH VIDEO:

Asha ji live in concert. Friend in Mumbai sent me this last night. @ashabhosle ji is 89 years old. I wish her many more melodious years. pic.twitter.com/WhhB1WyY6g — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) February 25, 2023

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle also aced the stage

The evening also witnessed songs from ace singer Sudesh Bhosale who packed a punch with his powerful performances.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who looked ethereal in a Dark Pink dress, also performed on the occasion. If this isn’t all, Sudesh Bhosale’s son Siddhant Bhosle also made audience groove to new-age Bollywood tracks.

The event was graced by singer-actor Zara Khan, music composer Devi Sri Prasad of Srivalli fame, Additional DG of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau Vishwas Nangare Patil among many others.

The concert was a perfect blend of melodies and anecdotes that Asha Bhosle shared on her journey. She also recounted her memories with Lata Mangeshkar who passed away last February.

Asha Bhosle’s unique ability to seamlessly blend different genres of music was evident in the way she transitioned from Classical to Contemporary songs, leaving the audience spellbound.

Cheers and applause resonate

The hall resonated with applause and cheers as she performed some of her biggest hits, including Dum Maaro Dum, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aajaa, Aayega Aanewala and Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko amongst many other chartbusters. Sudesh Bhosale belted out numbers like Apni Toh Jaise Taise, Zindagi Ke Safar Mein, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye, Yeh Nayan Dare Dare et al. Young talents Zanai Bhosle enthralled the audiences with songs like Dola Re and Duniya Mein Logon Ko while Siddhant Bhosle sang Senorita, Galla Goodiyaan and many other fun numbers.

More about the live concert

Vishal Gargote, a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has made his mark in the entertainment industry with his company, Morya Entertainment, has organised some of the most memorable musical shows in the past, featuring maestros like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan et al. Vishal's passion for music and entertainment, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, have been the driving force behind his stupendous success.

Speaking about Vishal Gargote, Founder, Morya Entertainment & Child Development Foundation and Charitable Trust, Asha Bhosle imparted, "Vishal has been a long-time admirer of my music and we have been talking about collaborating since pre-Covid.”

The veteran songstress expressed her gratitude towards the young entrepreneur for his philanthropic efforts as Vishal’s charitable trust CDFT will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the show to help underprivileged children suffering from cancer. She believes that CDFT's mission to give back to society is a noble one, and hopes that others will follow suit. She lauded Vishal’s efforts, requesting the audience, “Isko aap aashirwaad dijiye ki yeh hamesha aise hi kaam karta rahe.”

Morya Entertainment’s concert was a resounding success unlike any other! An evening filled with the great Asha Bhosle’s melodies is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity, that had the audiences cheering and wanting for more, till the very last tune!