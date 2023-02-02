WATCH: Pakistani girl goes viral for singing Asha Bhosle's 'In Ankhon Ki Masti' from Umrao Jaan | FPJ

After Lata Mangeshkar's 'Tu Aaja' song regained popularity as it was performed at a Pakistani wedding, her sister Asha Bhosle's retro beat 'In Ankhon Ki Masti' is creating a buzz on social media. The reason for it is again from India's neighbourhood.

An Instagram reel recording a Pakistani girl singing Asha Bhosle's 'In Ankhon Ki Masti' from Umrao Jaan has gone viral. Instagram has found its new viral sensation and the female has been identified as Noorima Rehan. The video of her performing the Bollywood song in her sweet voice was uploaded on the social media platform nearly a week ago, and since then it has attracted thousands of views and likes.

Watch video:

According to reports, the singer is from the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan. She has around 7K followers on Instagram where she constantly uploads her music reels. Apart from this one, she has also tried tuning into music lovers' favourite song 'Lag Ja Gale' in one of her recent videos.

Take a look at Noorima Rehan sing 'Lag Ja Gale'

