Want to make your home sustainable ? Here are some ways you can do it

Project: Ridge View Residence | Pic: Studio Noughts & Crosses

The word home expresses a space, while also creating a feeling of being in your own comfort zone, pressing the importance of design. However, building a home and your own personal space is not easy, especially when there are numerous materials and design options to choose from. While we may have many options in those aspects, there is only one planet. Hence, one should be mindful of the environment and choose wisely. Of course, the most important part about designing one’s own home is catering to individual tastes and personalising it. However, this should be done with a sustainable approach since a climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of today’s time.

The building industry significantly contributes to environmental damage; hence, any conscious intervention must be valuable and more mindful of its impact on the planet. The first step toward sustainable living is to ensure that the home is built using materials with a low environmental impact in its manufacturing, transportation, construction, and maintenance. Here are some ways by which one could find a balance between sustainability and aesthetics:

Project: Ridge View Residence | Pic: : Studio Noughts & Crosses

Let the context lead the design style. Aspects like geographical location, local climate and terrain, and site orientation can be instrumental in shaping a good-looking project, which is also conscious. First, decide each space's location and furniture layout based on the wind direction, sun path and the desired movement flow. Then, choose the building materials accordingly. Keep in mind materials that are easily available locally. Reuse elements that are made of reprocessed materials and recycle those that are no longer needed. A well-seasoned wood of an older furniture piece can be used for a newer one. Additionally, upcycle a product and use it; for instance, the upholstery of a chair can be changed for a renewed look.

Project: Sattva House | Pic: Amit Mehra

3. Purchase ethically harvested materials like wood from certified wood distributors that harvest their timber from sustainably managed forests. Opt for renewable resources that can be reproduced faster, like bamboo, a trendy material used in furniture, light pieces, partitions etc.

4. Source locally reduces the carbon footprint due to minimal transportation, is economically viable, and will support the local economy.

Project: Casa K | Pic: AMIT MEHRA

5. Effective management of two core elements, water and energy, by

(a) Opting for energy-saving appliances, cultivating solar energy to meet the energy requirements, regulating the water heater temperature as per the weather and insulating the home well to avoid excessive electricity use.

(b) Water can be saved through rainwater harvesting, using low-flow toilets and showerheads and repairing leakages to prevent water loss.

(Devika Khosla is the Creative Director of The Works Interiors)

