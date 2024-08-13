Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Here's What You Can Do Instead

Canva

10,000 sounds like a daunting number and often, people are seen promoting walking these many number of steps per day to stay healthy. As if only walking 10,000 steps is the cure for their overall fitness. There is no doubt in the fact that walking has great health benefits and is best for cardiovascular health. But have you ever wondered what is this fad behind the number 10,000? Who decided this? And is it even truly beneficial?

Well, to break it down for you, it all began in 1960s, when a Japanese company introduced a pedometer in the market called 'Manpo-kei' which translates to 10,000 steps a meter. The number sounds catchy and has been the benchmark for fitness since then. Moreover, people never thoughtof questioning it as much since it only had health benefits.

Is 10,000 steps necessary?

We often come across people who stress over completing their 10,000 steps per day. They see various fitness enthusiasts promote this on social media and try to inculcate it in their lives too. Again, it is never wrong to take steps towards a healthier and fitter life. But what you need to understand is that you don't have to exert yourself without knowing the complete truth behind what you're following.

Every human body is different and functions differently based on several facts such as age, gender, weight etc. A study published in JAMA Network Open in 2021, observed over 2110 people over a span of 10 years. They observed the number of steps. The researchers found that people who walked 7000 steps had less chances of premature death than the one's who didn't. 7000 not 10,000.

The psychology behind the number 10,000

This number sounds huge and makes some people anxious over not being able to complete this target. 10k steps comes down to 5 miles which might not be something every body can complete on a busy day or if their age doesn't support it. This discourages them whereas there is no need for them to stress over it. The fact that you choose to walk is what matters, Be it 10,000, 7000 or even 5000 for that matter.

Ofcourse, to increase mobility and strength, you can keep increasing the number each day, one day at a time. But IT IS OKAY if you do not achieve your target to 10,000 steps a day. However, it is also recommended to involve yourself in minimum 30 minutes of physical exercise followed by a balanced diet every day to stay fit. You can also follow a workout routine that involves weight training and yoga to achieve good fitness.