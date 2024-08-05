What Should Be Your Approx. Heart Rate While Performing Cardio Exercises? Know Warning Signs To Prevent Cardiac Arrest

Canva

Cardiovascular exercises are proven to be beneficial for your health. They help in maintaining smooth functioning of your body. But in the recent light of events, there have been several cases where people suffered a heart attack while performing cardio exercises such as running and weight training. It is quite alarming for young adults losing their lives due to heart attacks.

High cholesterol levels might not be the only reason why people die of cardiac arrests. While performing any cardio activity, your body needs more oxygen and energy. To fulfill this requirement, your heart pumps more blood, increasing your heart rate. Let's know what range should your heart rate be in to avoid any risk of a cardiac arrests.

What should be the approx. heart rate while exercising?

Your heart rate is usually dependent on your age and intensity. It can also be determined by your body's ability to perform intense activities. However, no matter your age or your ability, there is a certain range your heart rate should not cross while exercising. Resting heart rate of any healthy human is supposed to be between 60-100 bpm.

Read Also 7 Foods For A Healthy Heart

According to the American Heart Association, maximum heart rate can reach up to 50-85% of the normal heart rate during exercise. To know what your maximum heart rate can be, subtract your age from 220. For instance, if you are 24, subtract 24 from 220, that is 196. This is your maximum heart rate while exercising. If it begins to exceed this rate, you should become alert and go for a check-up, just to be safe.

Canva

Why does your heart rate increase while performing?

While performing any cardio exercises, your heart pumps more blood as your heart muscles require. But sometimes, what happens is your heart tends to exhaust itself over to provide extra oxygen to your body as the any high intensity exercise stresses your heart and increases your beats. Moreover, you body temperature also increases while performing exercise which also increases heart rate.