7 Foods For A Healthy Heart

By: Rahul M | June 03, 2024
Green leafy vegetables are high in antioxidants. They are especially high in vitamin K that protects your arteries.
All images from Canva
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, raspberries are packed with nutrients. They're rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, that prevent oxidative stress and inflammation.
Fatty fish like mackerel, sardines and salmon are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to good heart health. It helps in lowering the level of total cholesterol.
Consuming whole grains may reduce the risk of heart related diseases. Eating a diet rich in whole grains may help in reducing hypertension.
Walnuts are packed with fibres, magnesium and copper. Intake of walnuts promotes a healthy heart.
ark chocolate contains anti-oxidants such as flavonoids. This helps in boosting your heart health and prevents diseases.
Consumption of garlic has proven to effective to promote a healthy heart. It has allicin, that has medicinal properties and prevents you from cardiovascular diseases.