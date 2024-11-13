Vivah Panchami 2024: Janakpur Dham (Mithla) In Nepal Gears Up For Ram-Sita Vivah

Pinterest

Vivah Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami, is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha. This year, it falls on Monday, November 28. Many places hold celebrations to honor the divine wedding of Ram and Sita, filled with rituals and festivities.

On Vivah Panchami, the famous city of Janakpur in Nepal will celebrate the traditional celebration honoring the marriage of Lord Ram and the goddess Sita, known as "Vivah Samaroh." Special Tilakutsav ceremony will also take place before vivah utsav to mark a significant spiritual event at Janakpur Dham.

How is Janakpur preparing for Vivah Panchami?

In a X (Twitter) post made by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the authorities have revealed that preparation for Vivah panchami have begun both in Lord Ram's birth place and Mata Sita's place, Janakpur. "Preparations have begun for the Vivah Samaroh of Prabhu Shri Ram and Maa Sita, to be held on the auspicious day of Vivah Panchami at Janakpur Dham in Nepal. This time, before the first Vivah utsav following the arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram at His palace, there will also be a special Tilakotsav ceremony for him. For this purpose, materials for the tilak will be sent from the Raj Mahal of Maa Sita located in Janakpur," the post said.

The post also mentioned that 251 tilak-hars from Janakpur will come to Ayodhya. "For the first time, 251 tilak-hars (those performing the tilak ceremony) from Janakpur Dham, the in-laws’ place of Prabhu Shri Ram, will come to Ayodhya to perform the tilak, bringing with them 501 types of offerings. These offerings will include clothing, jewellery, sweets, dry fruits, and other items. The tilak-hars will depart on November 16 and arrive in Ayodhya on November 17. The Tilakotsav ceremony will then take place on November 18," the post further read.

Scripture states that during the Treta era, Lord Ram, son of King Dasharath of Ayodhya, wed the goddess Sita, daughter of King Janak of Janakpurdham. The marriage took place in Janakpurdham. The ancient Nepalese city of Janakpur, which has historically been connected to Ayodhya in India, came alive with celebration as it commemorated the first Deepotsav after the Ram Temple's "Pran Pratistha."