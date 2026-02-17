Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In Over ₹1 Lakh Pearl-Mirror Lehenga At A Wedding: Check It Out

By: Aanchal C | February 17, 2026
Rakul Preet Singh recently set summer wedding trends on fire, posing in a stunning light beige ensemble by designer Vvani by Vani Vats
Styled by Natashaa Bothra, the actress oozed elegance in the modern silhouette, captioned with the sweet phrase: "Where flowers bloom, so do I."
Instead of a classic lehenga, Rakul wore a unique one-shoulder blouse paired with a sleek pencil skirt
The outfit features heavy hand-done pearl and mirror work that sparkles beautifully in the light
The look combines a georgette blouse with a delicate net skirt for a light, airy feel.
This luxury designer set is valued at approximately ₹1,17,500