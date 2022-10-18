Virat Kohli's restaurant chain-One8 Commune opens its doors at the iconic Kishore Kumar bunglow in Juhu

The heritage pathways and the golden sands of the Juhu locality have been no stranger to some of the most memorable moments and spots that give this beloved uber-cool suburb its legacy reputation. The brand new up-and-coming and one-of-a-kind casual dining and bar space called One8 Commune owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is all set to open its doors for its patrons, but make no mistake, this is not just your regular restaurant, but a place that makes you feel a sense of belonging to a community.

The restaurant is an homage to the late Kishore Kumar. Located at his old house, it celebrates the pluralism and humanism that being in the 'commune' implies. It's a space for everyone, to relax, chill, hang out and just unwind, and is literally designed with a 'homely' yet elegant social vibe.

Commenting on the reason behind choosing Juhu as the location for his dream venture, Virat Kohli says, "Nobody can offer much to Juhu that Juhu is lacking in, it doesn’t. It has a beautiful and unique identity that I adore. It's why I chose to live there as well. Launching One8 Commune in Juhu can be best said as a missing niche moving into Juhu and making friends. That's the real nature of One8 Commune coming to Juhu.”

As the name implies, One8 Commune is all about community- a community that is ready to appreciate, welcome, and stand by humanism, a tribute to the human spirit and its resilience while also finding its excellence. Doing justice to the fact that Mumbai comes from a uniquely diverse architectural and urban design language, One8 Commune focuses on a singular aura of togetherness. This led to a design that kept the space fluid and free-spirited in its feel and invokes nostalgia, creativity, and inspiration.

Commenting on the inspiration behind the name ‘One8 Commune, Vartik Tihara, Co-founder, of True Palate Pvt. Ltd. commented, “The whole idea was about creating a comfortable space to bring together friends of different communities and age groups- all under one roof. Along with this, it also needed to do justice to arguably India’s most dynamic and thriving cosmopolitan crowd, openly accepting people and varied cultures. We wanted to create a space that is fluid and free-spirited, one that instantly creates a sense of belongingness and lasting memories.”

One8 Commune’s kitchen unveils a memorable feast of global cuisines, all created with passion, refinement, and precision. At the helm of all these culinary affairs is Corporate Chef - Pawan Bisht. With an experience of over 12 years, he has whipped up some authentic dishes full of flavours and packed with versatility and innovation. The One8 Commune kitchens chose to bring to Juhu, something that one would usually turn to Bandra for; a highly designed venue with a globally recognizable menu, focusing on light and healthy food with eclectic yet subtle experimentation of 'comfort classics' and light cooks that retain their original flavour giving a few favourites to every kind of palate along with a focus on as-fresh-as-possible organic produce.

The menu is pleasantly vegetarian friendly; loaded with cult snacks, and leans towards both old favourites and our variations to them while also retaining a promise of refinement in plates inspired by global taste buds. It specialises in delicious food featuring fresh ingredients such as Poke Bowls, Taro Leaf Wadi, Cottage cheese steak with fennel stew, and Maharashtrian lamb curry, spices of which have been sourced from the native of Kolhapur, Bhavnagri Mirchi sourced from Gujarat, and the pickle from Nepal. These exquisite ingredients have been gathered to cater to all communities. They are procured organically and effortlessly made with a perfect combination.

Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and some Buffalo Wings, One8 Commune’s lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with your loved ones. In a way, one could call it an ideal go-to spot that is unique, throughout the day and adheres to its multitude of moods.

Talking about the menu and gearing up for the big launch of One8 Commune, Chef Pawan Bisht says, “The destination of one8 Commune is sitting on the property of a man that admired world culture and arts. As a tribute, it's only fitting we offer the world's cuisines from behind the doors of our kitchens.”

Talking about his favourite dishes and the avant-garde menu, Virat Kohli comments "Our main focus was to experiment with all sorts of greens & grains and turn them into dishes that are not only healthy and light but also packed with bold flavours. So at the commune, we wanted to push the concept of “good for the soul” cooking, to focus on something that’s not just more wholesome in nature but serves a gourmet experience. You’ll find the menu pleasantly vegetarian-friendly - retaining a promise of refinement in plates inspired by global taste buds.

One8 Commune has a section on the menu called ‘Virat's Favourites,’ which includes top picks from the menu like the newly added Pearl Barley Risotto to the old favourite Superfood Salad. It is light and has a touch of Virat’s preferences. Avocado Tartar, is also something you don’t want to miss, consisting of sliced avocado topped with tempura avocado, sweet corn sriracha mayonnaise, scallion, and ponzu soy. Mushroom Googly Dimsums made with assorted wild mushrooms, cream cheese, vegetarian broth, and truffle oil; and Pearl Barley Risotto, made with mushroom pate, truffle oil, parmesan, baby cress, and fresh herbs also make it to the list.

“If I were to pick one dish from the One8 Commune Juhu menu, it is Avocado Tartare. I remember the first time I tasted it. I specifically asked our chef to set aside a portion to take home with me. It is really THAT good,” said the cricketer.

Complementing the elaborate food menu, the beverage program, especially curated by Beverage Manager, Saurav Samanta is a modern reincarnation of exquisitely crafted cocktails, inspired to help drinkers discover multi-dimensional cocktails from the bold down to the subtle. One8 Commune has created a well-balanced mix of new experimental creations like Deconstructed Picante, which is more like a liquid appetizer. They are deconstructed in a manner that taps into different umami that elevates your experience and White Chocolate Punch, an in-house special with earthy, grape, and smooth white chocolate flavours.

At One8 Commune, special attention is paid to the presentation of each cocktail, by mixing and matching contemporary with a touch of elegance backed up by loads of fun and remarkable experience. Along with that, a light bar snacks menu is available throughout the day, adding the perfect cherry on top and making this bar 'noon to moon' venue.

