Villy Doctor Aims To Eradicate Poverty Through Education And Empowerment Of Underprivileged Communities

In today’s world, where education is widely regarded as the key to unlocking opportunities and breaking the cycle of poverty, some individuals take it upon themselves to ensure that this belief turns into action. One such visionary is Villy Doctor, the founder of Light of Life Trust, an organisation dedicated to empowering underprivileged communities in rural India by providing education. Driven by passion for power of learning, Villy Doctor is helping the marginalised community build brighter futures and break free from poverty. The NGO’s Anando initiative handles the education part, while Jagruti is dedicated for community development.

The Free Press Journal dives into her journey, the challenges faced, and the impact her NGO has had on countless lives.

Excerpts from the interview:

What inspired you to start this NGO?

I was inspired to start the organisation out of a deep commitment to my country and with a vision of transforming and empowering underprivileged communities in rural India, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods. My background in psychology and holistic healing also influenced my approach to social work, emphasising the need for a more integrated development model that addresses not just economic, but also emotional and educational needs of rural populations.

Can you share the moment when you realised that education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty?

The moment I truly realised that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty was when I visited a rural village for the first time and saw the impact of generational poverty firsthand.

Children were being denied opportunities simply because they didn’t have access to even basic education. Many of them were dropping out of school to support their families, which perpetuated the cycle of poverty.

One moment that stands out to me was meeting a bright young girl who had no dreams and did not realise that her future can be different from that of her parent s. That experience made me realise that without education, these children would remain trapped in a cycle of deprivation, with no hope for a better future. Light of Life Trust’s mission is to break that cycle of poverty.

What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced in providing quality education to these communities?

One of the biggest challenges is the deeply ingrained socio-economic barriers. In rural areas, many families rely on their children for additional income. This often leads to boys dropping out of Secondary school early to work or girl children to help with household duties.

Convincing parents of the long-term value of education over immediate financial gains has been a significant challenge.

Another challenge is the lack of infrastructure in these remote areas. Many villages don’t have proper school buildings, teaching materials, or qualified teachers. We've had to work hard to build trust within these communities, which involves not only setting up educational infrastructure but also addressing issues like transportation, nutritional support, and healthcare, so that children can come to school ready to learn.

Additionally, there’s the challenge of changing mindsets, particularly regarding the education of girls. In many communities, traditional beliefs and gender norms prevent girls from receiving an education. Overcoming these social stigmas requires persistent efforts, community engagement, and showing tangible success stories of how education can transform lives.

How do you ensure that the education provided is relevant to the local community and helps empower individuals for future opportunities?

By combining a solid academic foundation with personality development and mindfulness, we ensure that our education model is holistic, practical, and relevant to the real-world challenges these children will face. Failure rate is high in rural India due to subjects like Mathematics and English language and one key aspect of our approach is strengthening the students' basics and foundations through our remedial classes in these two subject as their academic foundation is weak. Beyond academics, we recognise the importance of personal growth. Every week, we conduct personality development workshops that are designed to help children become confident and self-assured individuals. These workshops focus on communication skills, leadership, teamwork, and emotional intelligence, all of which are critical for navigating life’s challenges and seizing opportunities.

Another unique aspect of our program is the incorporation of meditation and mindfulness practices. Meditation helps center the children, providing them with the mental clarity and emotional balance they need to face life’s decisions with confidence and calm.

What role does digital education play in your initiatives?

One of the ways we use technology is by incorporating digital learning tools in our remedial classes. Through e-learning platforms, we provide our students with high-quality instruction that supplements their traditional schooling. Digital resources make learning more engaging and allow students to grasp difficult concepts in a more dynamic and accessible way thus ensuring reduced dropout rates.

A major initiative we have undertaken in the HP CLAP van, which is equipped with 120 Chromebooks. This mobile classroom travels to remote villages, providing students with access to digital learning resources and hands-on training in technology. It ensures that even in areas where infrastructure is lacking, students can still benefit from high-quality digital education.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we accelerated our efforts in digital education by providing online classes and distributing tablets with content to students. This helped ensure that their education could continue even when physical schools were closed. It highlighted the importance of being adaptable and using technology to provide uninterrupted learning, regardless of circumstances.

How do you engage the local communities to ensure their active participation in the initiative?

We believe that real, sustainable change can only happen when the communities themselves are actively involved and invested in the programs. We take a grassroots approach and before implementing any project, we spend time getting to know the community their needs, challenges, and aspirations. We build trust by holding regular meetings with local leaders, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders, listening to their concerns and ideas. We establish local volunteer groups, often comprising parents, youth, and other community members, who volunteer and are our ambassadors within the community, ensuring that our initiatives are well understood and supported.

To further engage the community, we organise regular workshops and awareness sessions. We ensure that our programs are relevant to the local context by adapting our curriculum to include skills and knowledge that will benefit the community’s way of life.

Read Also Villy Doctor has been on a mission to break the cycle of poverty in India

Running an NGO is rewarding and challenging. How has this journey changed or shaped you personally?

It’s been a deeply rewarding; we started this journey with 25 children, and today, we have transformed over six lakh lives across five states in India. The communities and children we serve have shown me the power of resilience, hope, and determination in the face of adversity. Every time I see a child overcome tremendous obstacles to pursue their dreams, it reminds me of the incredible strength that exists within each person, and it humbles me deeply.

This journey has reinforced my belief in holistic well-being. It’s not just about providing education or resources; it’s about nurturing the whole person, which is why we incorporate personality development, meditation, and mindfulness into our programs.

On a personal level, this work has brought me immense joy and fulfilment. Seeing lives transformed watching a child who once lacked confidence now standing tall, or witnessing a community uplift itself through education and skill development fills me with a sense of purpose.

My journey is a calling, and it has deepened my commitment to empowering others and to creating a legacy of empowerment, opportunity, and dignity for future generations.

In conclusion I would like to add that this endeavor was with one single mission: “To break the generational cycle of Poverty, one life at a Time and work towards the betterment of this great NATION called BHARAT.”

(The NGO is organising a fundraiser charity concert featuring renowned singer Javed Ali and Disha Mudda on October 18 at NCPA, Mumbai. Limited donor passes available.

To book a place visit: https://pages.razorpay.com/JavedAlilivewithDishaMudda