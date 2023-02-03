Vh1 Supersonic 2023; apart from Anne-Marie and CKay performing live, here are 4 reasons why you shouldn't miss this event

As India gears up for one of its biggest multi genre music and lifestyle festival, the anticipation is soaring! Featuring some of the best-known names in the industry, the recently revealed artist line-up of Vh1 Supersonic 2023 has added fuel to the excitement! The phenomenon transcends genres, boundaries, cuisines, and artists, and has cultivated a niche for being the premier destination for eclectic culture-defining experiences! Here’s why you should not miss this ‘Festival of Firsts’ for anything!

World Class Multi-Genre Music

The multi-genre music and lifestyle festival is bringing together Anne-Marie (performing solo in India for the first time), CKay (debut performance in India), Farhan Akhtar, Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, OAFF and Savera (Performing LIVE for the first time) among several others.! How often does one get the opportunity to witness artists who are redefining the music industry, all under one roof? Vh1 Supersonic is for music lovers to not just vibe to their favourite music, but also discover more from the national and global music landscape.

Musical Diversity

There are five different stages at the festival and each one of them promises a whole different world of music! The Main Stage will offer the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop; NEXA Stage will not just bring incredible live music but also a thrilling car show; Reggae Stage for the musical punch powered by the 10,000 Lions Sound System; BUDX Spectrum Stage — with a dance floor to host Techno and House artists, and a high-spirited experience Beer Garden; Socials Stage which is specially programmed by the team at Social. Speak of being spoilt for choices!

Eat, play, repeat

For gastronomic delights and gourmet bites, the festival has an appetizing array of cuisines from the crème de la crème of the food and beverage industry. The festival will offer mouth-watering food from the distinguished kitchens of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltdlike SOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee and many more!

Street markets

Elevating the lifestyle experience, the festival brings to attendees the Superstreet Arena — a mélange of everything pop and trending including fashion wear, NFT and immersive augmented reality art and more by NRYTA and Sunday Soul Sante. The stage itself will be helmed by artists playing acoustic music! The SuperFlea — a flea market inside the festival is the one stop destination for your shopping needs and arenas to fulfil your hunger pangs.

When: February 24 – 26

Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune

Tickets: INR 3,499

