5 Music festivals that should be on your 2023 bucket list

With live music making a rampant comeback, it’s going to be a blazing year for music addicts! Check out the hottest gigs this year – from classical ragas to multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals, there’s something for everyone!

Vh1 Supersonic

If you’re looking for a cultural potpourri of art, music, fashion and food, Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is the ultimate destination! From diverse musical styles spread across 5 stages, a mouth-watering curation of food, to eclectic flea markets full of curios and art, India is geared up for one of its biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle experiences. With the recently announced line-up of British pop-singer Anne-Marie (headlining the festival), Nigerian sensation CKay, and Gehraaiyan fame OAFF X Savera and actor-musician Farhan Akhtar, festival enthusiasts can be sure of a vibrant and dynamic ‘festival of firsts’ they wouldn’t want to miss!

Where: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune

When: February 24th to 26th 2023

Mahindra Blues Festival

Mahindra Blues Festival has established itself as an incredible confluence of indie and global blues sounds, with massive footfalls from across the world. This year spells magic for lovers of the genre, with a heady line-up of legends such as Buddy Guy, Arinjoy Sarkar and the Arinjoy Trio, Taj Mahal, and more. The event also offers its fans and visitors world-class food options and malts that completes the celebration! The festival has also recently opened its submissions for Mahindra Blues Band Hunt that recognizes new indie blues talent.

Where: Mehboob Studios, Mumbai

When: February 11th and 12th 2023

Sula Fest

Highlights: Wine, gourmet food and music is a timeless blend that makes Sula Vineyard fest a must-visit. The fest lets one explore the world of wines – from the grape-stomping and wine-making process to tasting different flavours – like a real connoisseur. Accompanied by live music from national and international artists and bands, and loads of other activities, it’s definitely one to tick off on your list!

Where: Sula Vineyards, Nashik

When: February 2nd to 5th 2023

Margazhi Maha Utsavam

The Margazhi Maha Utsavam is one of the most looked forward to festivals in Chennai, that happens every year in the month of December. The festival is a celebration of art & culture, spiritual energy, traditional music & dance and so much more. One can savour classical music and instruments like thavil, mridangam, ghatam, gottuvadyam, veena, flute, etc. Chennai as a state celebrates this cultural tradition widespread across the city and renowned musicians and artists come together to perform in temples, auditoriums, etc. This “Music and Dance Festival," also encompasses special pooja and music events, with traditional, authentic music and dance forms throughout the month of December.

Where: Perumal Temple, Chennai

When: December 2023

Festival of Sacred Music

The Festival of Sacred Music will be showcased in a town that is the erstwhile home of the Tanjore Quartet and also where saint-composer Thyagaraja lived and created most of his celebrated works. The Festival of Sacred Music aims to revive the best aspects of Thiruvaiyaru—its culture, music, natural surroundings, and way of life—in order to preserve its history and promote responsible rural tourism.

Where: Thiruvaiyaru, Tamil Nadu

When: January 30th to February 3rd 2023, Monday to Friday

