Veteran Ayurveda Practitioner Gita Ramesh's Cookbook Offers An Indulgent Insight Into Holistic Wellness Through Food

Let's accept, most of us have embraced Ayurveda very late in our lives, especially post the COVID-19 pandemic, when we all suffered hugely from the adverse effect of popular medications. What came to the rescue was the ancient methods of the traditional system of medication leading to holistic treatment. While many of us may not be aware of the depth of this ancient practice, Gita Ramesh, the author of The Ayurvedic Wellness Cookbook makes it easier for anyone who aspired to practice Ayurvedic way of living in their daily lives, through delicious recipes and massages.

With detailed Ayurvedic recipes that have medicinal values, the book also gives insights into a daily lifestyle which can be enhanced with an Ayurvedic way of living. All the recipes that include breakfast to snacks and full-course meals are full of nourishment. They are are easy-to-make and one is surely tempted to try a few. There's also a chapter on balance and the rejuvenation process through Ayurvedic massages. While the book offers a step-by-step guide to third-party massage it also explains in detail a self-massage therapy. We learn that the 'Ayurvedic Wellness Cookbook' is a culmination of Gita Ramesh’s years of expertise as an Ayurvedic practitioner in preparing and curating recipes. All the recipes mentioned in the book are vegetarian, nutritious, and with therapeutic values.

“At the centre of these healthy recipes is the idea that food has medicinal properties with the power to heal. The beauty is in the simplicity of these recipes with the prerequisite that they are delicious too. When consumed daily for a week, the recipes in this book will make you feel light, energised and promote an overall sense of well-being,” says the author and the founder of Kairali Ayurvedic Group.

In the last few years, the veteran Ayurveda practitioner has written several health books including 'The Ayurvedic Cookbook: Get Fit In Just Two Weeks', and 'Ayurvedic Herbal Massage'. With over one lakh screened books and publications from over 230 countries, her latest book The Ayurvedic Wellness Cookbook has received Gourmand World Cookbook Award 2023, at UMEA Food in Sweden, in Diet and Vegetarian categories.

“I have written an easy-to-follow guide to maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. According to Ayurveda, this is what we follow in our daily lives. In Ayurveda, one does not count calories, instead, we commit to a philosophy and a way of life. Ayurveda proposes that eating be a mindful, meditative experience. By making a shift to a way of slow eating, using freshly sourced, seasonal ingredients, this cookbook shifts the focus of eating to detoxification and rejuvenation for all body types” she said.

