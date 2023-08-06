Sort All Your Hair Issues Just By Avoiding These 5 Common Mistakes While Oiling Your Hair According To Ayurveda

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Oiling our hair is a tradition, and also a part of self care. A healthy hair tells a lot about your overall health. So, head massage is a simplest way to ensure thick lush hair growth and improving scalp health. But it's important to do it the right way. Here are five common mistakes that you need to avoid when oiling your hair
Don't leave oil overnight: Massage your head a couple of hour before bathing. But leaving the oil overnight can cause dandruff and acne. According to Ayurveda, stepping outside the house with oiled hair is wrong. Oil your hair two hours before washing them
Taking head wash without oiling your hair: If you wash your hair without oiling it creates protein loss and damage. There will be fewer tangles if your hair is oiled, therefore, lesser hair fall leaving the hair appear frizz-free, shinier, and smoother
Don't oil your hair after head wash: Oiling should be done before washing your hair and not after. If your hair appear dry after washing choose a styling oil only for hair and not scalp. Refrain from using pure vegetable oils like coconut and sesame after head wash
Picking up the wrong oil: Not all oils will work on your hair. Choose the oil that suits your hair and overall doshas
Avoid skipping the massage: Hair oil needs to get into your scalp and cuticles to give you enough benefits of it. Soak your hair and scalp in enough oil by massaging your head with circular finger strokes
