 Veteran Artist Prakash Bal Joshi Breaks Hiatus With A Thought-Provoking Solo Exhibition Of Paintings
Titled ‘Inner Impressions’, the exhibition shows Joshi’s artistic journey

FPJ Features DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Prakash Bal Joshi |

Renowned artist Prakash Bal Joshi is back after a hiatus with a solo exhibition of abstract paintings. Titled ‘Inner Impressions’, the exhibition shows Joshi’s artistic journey, showcasing works that resonate with timeless beauty. In a world where silence often speaks volumes, Joshi’s paintings emerge as vivid expressions of solitude. His works invite viewers into a space of pure consciousness through layers and hues of select colours.

“Painting from ‘Inner Impression’ marks a shift in the way I express myself in abstract forms. For almost five years, I was exploring blue colour and its different hues making it a kind of monochrome. Recently, other colours have entered my palette. Hope my art lovers appreciate this turn in my art journey,” Joshi shared about the exhibition.

The exhibition was recently inaugurated by distinguished guests including Aliaksandr Matsuku, Consul General of Belarus; veteran theatre actress Dolly Thakore; Veronique Poles, fashion consultant from France; entrepreneur Ashwin Agarwal; art connoisseur Siddharth Naik; and Dr. Sanjay Bhide, founder of the Trans Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Over the past decade, Joshi has participated in prominent art shows in international art hubs including Venice, New York, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Cairo, and Singapore.

When: September 13, 2024, 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Artequest Art Gallery, near Atal Setu Bridge, Opp. New Cuffe Parade Lodha, Wadala (E), Mumbai

