Veritably Peri: How Pantone decides the Colour of the Year

Design and trend foretellers eagerly await for the Colour of the Year that’s blazoned by Pantone LLC declared annually every December.

How is the colour decided?

Pantone experts pick a colour for the year by diligently studying colour influences across the world, from industries like entertainment, travelling art collections and new artists, fashion, home furnishings, areas of design, popular trip destinations, as well as new cultures, playstyles, socio-profitable conditions. They also consider influences from new technologies, accoutrements, and forthcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention.

“The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what’s taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute in his statement.

Fashion Designer Shruti Sancheti agrees. “Pantone shade card is very important. It’s almost like a bible for the year to follow. While designing a collection, if you are doing global silhouettes or international collection, Pantone shade card does matter,” she says. “It is a guiding force for designing for that year’s collection. Even while designing Indian collection, we refer to the Pantone shade card and incorporate it in best possible way to work for local occasions and skin tone.”

How the colour is distributed and how contrivers follow it

Since 2013, Pantone offers redundant colour and design tools which match the advertisement of the Colour of the Year. Graphic, fashion, and makeup contrivers, interior decorators,etc. have access to all feathers of Pantone Colour System tools available for creating new and trending products with the Colour of the Year.

The impact of Pantone is so profound that numerous countries have espoused a particular Pantone shade and number for their flags, straight out of the Pantone Matching System (PMS).

In 2003, Scotland had a raging debate in their Parliament regarding a solicitation that called to relate to the blue in the Scottish flag as the Pantone 300. Canada and South Korea refer to specific Pantone colours when defining colour of their flags.

2022 Pantone Colour of the Year

For the first time in their 23-year-old history, the Pantone Color Institute decided to produce an entirely new colour to “reflect the global invention and metamorphosis taking place” after the pandemic as the Colour of the Year 2022 — Veritably Peri.

The idea was to display a debonair confidence and a daring curiosity that animates creative spirit, curious and interesting.

Why was it chosen?

In 2021, the company showed how uncertain the world felt going into 2021 with two colour choices — Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104) and Illuminating (PANTONE 13-0647). But this time it was looking at new perspectives to represent the hopeful times after pandemic.

“Colour is a critical form of communication. We wanted to illustrate this feeling of stepping into the unknown,” Pantone spokesperson elucidates.

Veritably Peri, showcases the human's collaborative desire to get back a sense of play, fun, and hope. According to Leatrice Eiseman, administrative director of the Pantone Color Institute, “Veritably Peri displays a spritely, joyful station and dynamic presence that encourages valorous creativity and imaginative expressions.”

Some Indian designers like Neeta Lulla have already planned the use of Veritably Peri. “The Pantone Colour of the Year looks best for day time wardrobe. The fresh periwinkle can look better when colour blocked with other confectionery colour of marshmallow pink, butterscotch, aqua blue and Laguna green. Gingham and pinstripes in periwinkle blue and white looks crisp and fab.”

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST