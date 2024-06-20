Vat Purnima 2024: Muharat And Rituals To Observe On This Auspicious Day

Vat Purnima | Pinterest

Vat Purnima, also called Vat Savitri, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu region celebrated by married women. The festival of Vat Purnima observes the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, usually in May or June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 21.

Vat Purnima Muharat and Date

The Vat Purnima tithi will commence on June 21 at 7:31 AM and end on June 22 at 6:37 AM, as per Drik Panchang.

However, the muharat or timings for performing the Vat Purnima rituals differ from place to place based on local customs. Consult your local priest or a refer panchnag (Hindu calendar) for precise timings in your area.

Rituals to perform on Vat Purnima

Vat Purnima is celebrated by married Hindu women by observing fast and praying for their husband's long life. It holds significant importance in the Hindu religion and is considered a lucky day in the year. As we get ready to celebrate the auspicious day, below are a few rituals you should know.

Morning Ritual

Taking early morning symbolises purification. Women wake up early in the morning and take snana (bath). After the bath, they dress up in a new traditional attire, typically in red colour. They groom themselves and adorn in heavy jewellery to perform the rituals.

Applying Henna and Alta

Many women apply Henna (mehendi) and Alta (red dye) on their palms and toes. This symbolises luck and prosperity and is considered a tradition in the Hindu culture.

Vat Purnima Vrat (Fasting)

Vat Purnima is celebrated by observing a one-day fast. Women observe fast for an entire day for the goodwill of their husbands and family. It is considered lucky and offers the life-long well-being of their husband.

Worshipping the Vat Vriksha (Banyan Tree)

The most important ritual in Vat Purnima involves worshipping the Vat Vriksha i.e., Banyan Tree. Women worship the Banyan Tree by offering sweets, flowers, and water. They also tie a thread around the tree and pray for their husbands.

Offering Prayers

Women offer prayer to Goddess Savitri and worship for their husband's long life and seek blessings for their married life.

Reading the Savitri and Satyavan Story

Women read the story of Savitri, who saved her husband Satyavan from death through unwavering devotion and intelligence. This story inspires women to embody Savitri's virtues.