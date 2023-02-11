Valentine's Day 2023: 8 gifting ideas for your girlfriend according to her personality type | FPJ

Wondering what to gift your girlfriend this Valentine's Day? Sometimes, everything doesn't fits all; which means that if a gift is liked by one person other person may not like it that much. So, when you know, your girlfriend fits in which category? By category, we mean, her likings and her personality. For example, your girlfriend may be adventurous, or she may be music lover, or a great organiser. So if she gets the gift according to her interest; it will make them super happy.

We have curated a list of special gifts that your girlfriend will surely love and cherish not only on Valentine's Day; but also, every time they use these gifts or remember those experiences.

Solo travel tickets to her dream place

A adventurous freak will always love to explore new place. If she is the one who has long been waiting to go to a solo trip to her dream place; may be to Himachal Pradesh or North East India or any other place in India; you could fulfill her long awaited dream by gifting her travel tickets to this place.

We bet you, nothing can make her as happy as this experience of solo travel.

Salon voucher

Most girls like to pamper themselves, indulge in self care and relaxing activities. They also definitely, love to take services like body spa, hair spa, facials and massages. How about gifting your girlfriend with salon voucher this Valentine's Week?

Your gift is bound to bring a huge smile on her face and they are also, gonna love the experience of relaxation therapies.

Diary

Gifting a diary may seem quite simple and boring may be. But if your girlfriend is a writer or simply, loves writing; she will like to have one. There are lots of customised and stylish diaries as well as diaries with planners, in which you can write every day's plan are available in the market.

So, go for it; also, add a pen along along with the diary. An off-beat idea could be gifting coffee beans with it, if she loves coffee. Writing while sipping coffee is a great combination.

Tech kit organiser

If your girlfriend is tech-savvy and is a great organiser too, she will love to get an organiser in which she can keep all her gadgets, charging cable together in a kit. These are available online.

Bottle with chit messages

Your girlfriend is quite expressive and you are the shy one; and if she always complain you of expressing your love for her, but you aren't able to do so. We will suggest one of the best methods to do so, there are small glass bottles available in the market with empty chits. You can write your messages on them and gift her.

As she opens each chit, it will surely make her emotional.

Leather jacket

Your girlfriend is the one who prefers biker look; you can gift her leather jacket; preferably black as it can go with any tee or outfit. She is going to cherish this jacket for years to come.

Backpack

A backpack would be liked by every girl especially the ones who don't like to carry a handbag and prefer comfort at the same time, keeping it stylish.

Gift her a backpack according to her personality and use. Like for a day-to-day use, a small size backpack will do. If she is a frequent traveller, gift her a large size durable backpack.

Hand drawn painting

If you are the artist and she an art lover, gift her a painting made by you. You can frame your painting and gift her. Also, don't forget to write her name at the bottom of the art work. An add-on could be a hand written letter or card by you along with it.

Hope this gifting guide helped you in choosing the best gift for your girlfriend on this Valentine's Day.

