Valentine's Day 2021: Things to do in Mumbai on the day of love

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year. Love birds across the world look for ways to celebrate the day of love in the most romantic fashion. However, sometimes it is difficult to find the perfect place where you can spend a lovely romantic evening with your beloved.

Moreover, we have reached a stage where Valentine’s Day has become a casual approach with the same old mundane roses and chocolates. It’s high time we get creative with our indulgences and explore different options in order to keep the intensity in the relationship intact.

Here are some perfectly romantic places one can visit on Valentine's Day in Mumbai to make the day memorable-

Olive Bar and Kitchen