Valentine's Day 2021: Things to do in Mumbai on the day of love

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year. Love birds across the world look for ways to celebrate the day of love in the most romantic fashion. However, sometimes it is difficult to find the perfect place where you can spend a lovely romantic evening with your beloved.
Moreover, we have reached a stage where Valentine’s Day has become a casual approach with the same old mundane roses and chocolates. It’s high time we get creative with our indulgences and explore different options in order to keep the intensity in the relationship intact.
Here are some perfectly romantic places one can visit on Valentine's Day in Mumbai to make the day memorable-
Olive Bar and Kitchen
Nothing better than a nice candlelight dinner along with some soothing music and a lovely setting. You can have an amazing Valentine’s Day evening in Olive Bar where you can treat your beloved to optimum quality food in a perfectly romantic setting.
Location- 14, Below Pali Hill Tourist Hotel, Union Park, Khar, Mumbai
Pali Village Cafe
A range of wonderful dishes and the finest of wine to choose from, Pali Village Café is just the right place to hang out with your partner on Valentine's Day. The ambience and tranquility of the place will be loved by your partner.
Location- 602, Ambedkar Road, Pali Naka, Pali Hill, Bandra West
Aer, Four Seasons
This Valentine’s Day in Mumbai, you can take your partner to this amazing and romantic multi-cuisine restaurant where every dish is a masterpiece. It’s rooftop setting, warm ambience and top classy view will surely serve you exactly what you are hoping for.
Location- Four Seasons Hotel, 1/136, E Moses Road, Worli, Mumbai
Gadda Da Vida
Gadda Da Vida is one of the most beautiful and romantic places in Mumbai. With a warm and cozy ambience that sets the mood for the day, Gadda Da Vida is nothing short of absolute perfection. The sea view adds immensely to the overall experience.
Location- Lobby Level, Novotel, Balraj Sahani Marg, Juhu Beach, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049
Go camping on Valentine’s Day
Make this Valentine’s Day in Mumbai special and rediscover the joy of togetherness as you go camping amid the beauty of nature and a blanket of stars. Heartwarming music, a delicious barbecue cuisine, bonfire night, flea markets, fun games, water park, to spa therapies, there’s everything here which you can imagine.
Location- Island Club Resort 123 Khanivade, Umbar Pada, Hedavde, Ahmedabad Highway, Virar, Maharashtra 401303