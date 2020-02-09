Wondering what to do on Valentine's Day? Here are a few suggestions

Hello, dear readers!

I’ve been writing on people, food, travel and lifestyle for more than two decades now, a journalistic career that actually started in this very same newspaper! I had a column in the Sunday FPJ called On High Heels then. I’m not wearing those high heels anymore but am still the hungry happy hippy I was back then. I’ve been lucky to have travelled across the length and breadth of India and zipped around on almost every continent, seeing places and trying out local flavours that few others are fortunate to savour. I’m also a very active advocate of Mumbai – its fascinating mix of culture, charm and chaos – and I’d like you to see it through my prism. Through this column, I’m going to serve you a slice of my life every Sunday, offer a peek into my perspective on plates and places, and to try and entertain you through my many varied experiences.

Red-letter day?

Now I know we’ve all been too V-dayed out over the years and no one wants to buy into all the red-hot hype that comes along with it. But come February, there are little reminders everywhere. The florists are in makeover mode, the chocolatiers are getting their ganache in top gear and the restaurants are all giving you the come-hither look. Even if you manage to evade all these, there’s something to be said for love. An emotion that has endured down the ages for good reason. It’s actually a good time to pause, take stock of where you stand in the love stakes and up your game if something seems lacking.