Valentine's Day 2021: How to order flowers online in Mumbai

The most romantic day of the year is here, and love birds across the world are looking for ways to express their love for another. One of the most romantic surprises is gifting a fragrant and fresh bouquet to your partner.

Flowers best personify the spirit of love. Some like roses, some love lilies, but you can hardly find a soul not impressed by any flower. However, one major hurdle while trying to plan such a fragrant surprise is finding the right website to order.

Flowers are delicate, they need proper handling. Moreover, delivery needs to be on time, otherwise the whole surprise might get botched up. You need a trustworthy source from where you can select the absolute best flowers for your partner.

To help you out, here are the best websites from where you can order the most radiant flowers for your partner:

Ferns N Petals

Two-hour delivery, over 21,000 gifts, and more than 6 million customers—Ferns N Petals is the right place to find the perfect gift of love. You probably will end up choosing more than one bouquet while scrolling through the options.

My Flower Tree

Three-hour delivery and a wide variety of flowers, cakes, and what not—My Flower Tree can mesmerize love birds searching for gift options.

My Flower App

It's all in the name—find the best collection of exotic flowers on My Flower App and surprise your loved one like never before.

Winni

It's not easy to deliver flowers while ensuring that they are fresh, fragrant, and placed correctly. However, Winni.com promises all this with delivery within three hours.

Floweraura

Delivering happiness since 2010, Floweraura promises the best collection of gifts and flowers. The website promises on-time delivery, and the incredible packaging options can make your gift extra special.