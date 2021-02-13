Valentines Day 2021: From Nykaa to Zomato, unmissable offers and sales

Ahead of Valentine's Day, e-commerce marketplaces and online food delivery apps have started coming up exciting offers to lure customers into buying gifts online for their loved one.

While popular items like soft toys and chocolates usually get added to carts, with an array of offers, people can now opt for other interesting gifts.

From skin care, make up, accessories and clothing to a lip smacking meal from your favourite restaurant, here are a few offers and sales that are too good to give a miss!

Nykaa

Indian retailer of beauty, wellness, and fashion products has the Big Love Sale going on for Valentines Day. From February 10 to 19, the offer has upto 40% off on several brands.

While the online deals are tempting enough, the e-commerce platform, which also has offline stores across Mumbai, Delhi and other states, has also come up with an interesting deal where you can get your partner's name engraved on beauty products.

Personalize your beauty products by getting your name (or that of your loved ones!) ENGRAVED on them! Head to Nykaa's Pheonix Marketcity Store NOW 1kx.in/3r4x4E