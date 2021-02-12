Valentine's Day 2021: Wishes, greetings, images, quotes to share WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's DayThe week of love starts from the 8th February with Rose Day and ends on 14th February with the Valentine's Day. Love birds around the world express their love for one another by surprising their partners with unexpected and sometimes pretty mainstream gifts.

However, due to Covid 19, numerous couples have been separated and are forced to celebrate Valentine's Day miles apart from one another. All thanks to digital revolution, they can still converse and wish each other.

No matter what, words are still most powerful way to express your feelings to someone and in order to help you find the right set of lines, here we are with some of the most romantic wishes and images which you can share with your partner.

"You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

"I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a partner like you. I love you; Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!"

"The comfort I find when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight is just like a heavenly place for me to reside. Happy Valentine’s Day love."

"My life is filled with lots and lots of happiness & joy. And this is possible because you are my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

"A wink, a shy smile, and a curious look, have grown into an unfailing love that even I believe, belongs in storybooks. Happy Valentine’s Day dear."

"I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved.”