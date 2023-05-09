Ustad Shujaat Khan: 'I consider Shivkumar Sharmaji as important as my teacher'

Ustad Shujaat Khan |

It's not often that one can pinpoint the exact moment when a cultural shift occurred. But for those in the world of Indian classical music, the moment came in 1960 when santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma recorded his first solo album. For years, the santoor had been relegated to the status of a regional instrument, a curious oddity played by a handful of musicians in the remote regions of Kashmir. But in the hands of Shivji (as he was fondly known), the santoor was transformed into a force of nature, capable of evoking the full range of human emotions.

With his flowing white hair and gentle, unassuming manner, Sharma quickly became a sensation, captivating audiences across India and eventually around the world. His pioneering work in adapting the santoor for Hindustani classical music paved the way for countless others to follow, while his virtuosic performances earned him widespread acclaim and numerous awards including the highest honour Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Yet this humble maestro's true legacy lies not just in his technical prowess or his pioneering spirit. It is in the way his music touches people's souls, transporting them to a place of beauty and serenity that is all too rare in today's fast-paced world. He dedicated his entire being to his craft, constantly striving to push the boundaries of what was possible with the santoor. And in doing so, he inspired generations of musicians – including his own son Rahul Sharma – to follow in his footsteps, each one building on his legacy and taking Hindustani classical music forward.

An exact year after his demise – he left the world of May 10, 2022 – Banyan Tree is holding a special concert titled ‘Shivji – The Journey Continues...’ in honour of their long association with him. The tribute is scheduled on 10th May 2023 from 6:30 pm at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli. Watch performances by Shivji's son Pt. Rahul Sharma on santoor and one of the greatest North Indian musicians, sitar player Shujaat Khan.

“It's a huge honour to have the opportunity to give my own shraddhanjali to Shivji, who I consider to be as important as my teacher. It's a great day for me. An artist and a human being like this comes once in a century. I hope the world remembers him for what a great person he was,” Ustad Shujaat Khan told FPJ. Born into a family of legendary musicians, Khan was practically born with a sitar in his hand. He learned from his father, the great Ustad Vilayat Khan, and was soon performing alongside his father and other luminaries of the classical music world. But Khan was never content to rest on his laurels. He was always exploring new sounds and textures that had never been heard before. And so he began to experiment, blending elements of jazz and rock and other Western genres into his classical compositions.

Santoor maestro Pt. Rahul Sharma |

The result was a sound that was truly groundbreaking – a fusion of old and new, East and West, that spoke to audiences around the world. Yet for all his innovation, Khan never lost sight of his roots. He continues to perform traditional ragas with breathtaking skill and passion, always striving to perfect his craft and honour the traditions that had been passed down to him.

As for the tribute concert, ‘Shivji – The Journey Continues...’ will later continue as an annual festival – and shall grow to feature many more Indian and international artists, each offering their special tributes to the memory of the legend that was Shivji. Tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow.