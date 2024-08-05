Urvashi Rautela's Bizarre Fashion At The Paris Olympics 2024, Netizens' Troll

Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is making headlines for being the first Indian actress to be "officially" invited to the Paris Olympics in 2024. While she is turning heads with her appearances on the streets of Paris, it seems her fashion choices are falling short of expectations.

The videos and pictures posted by the actress on Instagram are currently going viral, leading netizens to question her couture choices and troll her for her bizarre fashion sense.

Check out the looks below:

Her first look in Paris featured a Barbie pink bodycon mini dress. While the look wasn't too dramatic, it wasn't something fashion critics enjoyed witnessing on the first day at the fashion capital.

Keeping it minimal, she styled her look with diamond jewellery, shimmery shoes, glam makeup and a half-up and half-down hairdo.

In another video, she was seen wearing a pinstriped blue shirt paired with a printed full-length skirt and a sailor's hat. And yes, the miss and match of silhouettes did not seem to blend together, appearing bizarre to fashion enthusiasts.

The actress' next couture look in Paris showed a neon green co-ord set, featuring a full full-sleeved jacket with a hood and pants styled with transparent heels. The peppy ensembles boasted of detailing with fur on the bust, arms and waist. Instead of complementing the basic design, the fur overshadows it, leading to an odd fashion appearance.

And if you think that the strange fashion wardrobe is over, then no, a bold red look is waiting for you.

In the latest appearance, Urvashi donned a bodycon dress with striking red, green, and blue prints, a criss-cross pattern, and red faux fur detailing on the neckline, cuffs, and hem. This outfit has caused a stir online, with many people criticising the actress for her unconventional fashion choices while representing India on the international stage.