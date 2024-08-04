Taapsee Pannu's Fashion Fusion On The Streets Of Paris: Drapes Saree With Waistcoat, Corset & More

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 04, 2024

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has transformed the streets of Paris into her fashion runway, seamlessly combining traditional sarees with a touch of Western style

While she is supporting her husband and badminton player, Mathias Boe, at the Paris Olympics 2024 games, let's decode her peppy desi streetwear in the fashion capital

Her first look featured a green saree with floral pallu styled with a white waistcoat. She accessorised her look with a stack of silver bangles, dangling earrings, sunglasses, and white shoes while her hair was kept in a messy bun

In another picture from her Instagram, the Haseen Dillruba star donned a pink lightweight saree with a black tank top, draped in a dhoti style

Her saree look was complemented with black bangles, earrings, strappy sandals, shades, and a sling bag

Taapsee's next unconventional fashion look featured a yellow quirky saree paired with a blue denim shirt and black boots

The actress enhanced her fashion fusion with a messy double bun, oxidised bangles in one hand, and a Prada bag

Another look included a navy blue and white saree adorned with geometric abstracts, styled with a white buttoned-up corset shirt

This time, she opted for ballet flats, crew socks, a watch, and a handbag to complete her fashion on the streets

