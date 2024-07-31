Taapsee Pannu Drapes ₹4500 Peppy Green Saree, Pairs It With Waist Coat At Paris Olympics 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 31, 2024
Taapsee Pannu is seen basking in the sun in the streets of Paris.
All images from Canva
Taapsee is currently attending the Paris Olympics 2024 to support her husband Mathias Boe.
Taapsee took to Instagram to share pictures of her in the streets of Paris, her sister and her cheering in the stadium with an Indian flag.
Taapsee is wearing a ₹4500 green and white saree while pairing it with a waistcoat.
The saree has a beautiful blockprint design that displayes the skilled craftsmanship.
To make the outfit look more chic, she complimented the saree with a white waistcoat instead of a traditional blouse.
Taapsee accesorised the outfit with a side sling bag, glares, gold hoop earrings and white sneakers.