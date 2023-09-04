Turn to the newly opened eatery — Bake Live Studio in Girgaon For All Things Buns And Baked

When in Mumbai, nothing comes close to the joy of indulging in hot vada pav and fresh dabelis. Vada Pav, given its origin back to 1966 by a Mumbaikar, Ashok Vaidya, who opened the first vada pav stall opposite Dadar train station for hundreds of workers – often in need of a quick, and inexpensive snack, stand as a testament to Mumbai’s rich culinary heritage. So, if that deep-fried perfection and spicy flavour trigger your tastebuds, head straight to Bake Live Studio, located right opposite the popular Sukh Sagar Restaurant on Chowpatty, Girgaon.

The new all-veg eatery is a venture of the Sarjena Foods Pvt Ltd (SFPL) of Vishaal Vira and Nirmal Gogri. It is the third outlet of the brand after Mulund and Colaba. The 40-seater eatery is an intimate food haven with seating arrangements inside as well as on the first floor offering a live baking experience and a space for a lot of conversation.

As the intoxicating aroma of buns and pizzas wafting through the air announced promises of impeccable taste, we couldn’t help but stay there for longer indulging in never-ending conversations over those little delights we ordered. We started with Baked Vada Pav Bun, Baked Dabeli Bun, and Garlic Cheese Bun. Vada Pav, with its freshly baked exterior of the bun and tender interior of vada, offered an authentic taste, which we weren’t expecting. Dabelis, on the contrary, were subtle in taste. Their Vegetable Puff Mosa is a must-try. The softness of the exterior melted in our mouth though the filling was a bit spicy for our taste buds.

We went on to try their house special Overload Veggies Pizza which was slightly on the sweet and tangier side. Their three-layered cheese pizza is a must-try. To elaborate on the same, the saucy layers of tamarind, carefully spread over the freshly baked base, painted not only a visual masterpiece but an equally enticing taste. It was topped with sumptuous veggies like colourful bell peppers, olives, jalapenos, onion, tomatoes and lots of cheese. Along similar lines, Missi Kulcha Meal, Black Bean Burger, and Paneer Bhurji Pao are yet another amazing pick from their menu. We paired our meal with their hot cappuccinos and carbonated pink guava.

Baked Vada Pav |

Bun Dabeli |

Puff Mosa |

Pizza House Special |

What came next really left us asking for more. Their Bake Live Special Brownie with Ice Cream carried a culinary experience that was satisfying. The restaurant brilliantly extends its culinary repertoire to include a selection of Indo-Mexican treats offering a broader spectrum of choices such as Veg Frittata, House Special Pizza, Cheese Burst Burger, Pure Veg Cheesecakes, and DIY Sandwiches. That's not all! The café and live artisanal bakery offer an assortment of freshly baked bread and bun delicacies, prepared with attention to detail.

Vishaal says, "Our goal is to redefine the bakery landscape and set ourselves apart as pioneers in the market. Surpassing 25 outlets within the city is our next milestone, and we are eager to expand this unique concept to other cities post our 10th launch as well. Our ultimate vision is to establish a pan India presence, sharing the delight of our café and live artisanal bakery concept with people far and wide."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)