Top three Asian dramas you can indulge in this month

Thank You Doctor

Language: Chinese

The drama focuses on the doctors of the newly-established EICU. Despite personality clashes, they work as a team to save every patient. Two doctors, Xiao Yan and Bai Shu, are overcoming their personal problems while dealing with the daily pressures of being doctors. Soon, circumstances push them towards each other, overcoming their prejudices, and finding love in the process.

Release date: On air

Reborn Rich

Language: Korean

Also titled The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate, the drama marks return of South Korean superstar Song Jong-ki to television after his 2021 superhit drama, Vicenzo. The drama revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo (Jong-ki), who works as a secretary for a rich family. Hyun Woo is framed for embezzlement and killed. However, he is miraculously ‘brought back to life’ when he wakes up in the body of the youngest son, Jin Do Joon, in the same family. He plans to seek revenge and justice for his past life.

Release date: On air

First Love

Language: Japanese

The drama starts with high school friends, Yae and Harumichi, in love. After graduation, Yae goes to Tokyo for higher studies and Harumichi pursues a career in Defence as an aviation student. They go on about their life and soon drift apart. However, fate brings them together after 20 years and memories from their teenage days come flooding back.

Release date: November 24