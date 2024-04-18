Top Summer Health Tips: How To Fight The Heat Wave?

Canva

The summer season not only gives us an escape from our busy lives but also brings many health issues. The temperature is rising, and many people are being affected by the heat. If you are struggling with the high temperature and don't know what to do, we have a list of healthy summer tips that you should follow to beat the heat and stay cool.

Hydration

The hot summer days ask for extra hydration for your body, drink at least 3-4 litres of water a day to keep yourself hydrated. Not drinking enough water can lead to fatigue, headache and dizziness. Include healthy juice and coconut water into your routine for extra hydration and benefits.

Healthy Diet

Having a healthy summer diet is a must! Make a balanced diet that includes nutritious food, green vegetables, juicy fruits, salads, and juices. Have summer fruits like watermelons, pineapple, mangoes, etc. that keep you cool and hydrated during the hot days. Heavy oily and spicy food should be avoided during the summer, as it increases your body heat. Stick to cooling and light-weight foods.

Protect Skin

It is important to protect your skin from the harsh UV rays during the summer. Apply sunscreen with SPF 30++ and carry an umbrella whenever you're going out. Your skin is very sensitive during the summer, so make sure to have a hydrating summer skincare routine.

Stay Indoor

Stay indoors during the peak heat times during the summer. Avoid going out between 12 PM to 3 PM, the temperature is highest between 2 PM to 3 PM. Exposing yourself to the sun during that time can give you sunburn, heatstroke, headache, sickness and much more. Wear lightweight and comfortable clothes when going out.

Keep Body Cool

Keeping your body cool during the hot summer days can help you fight the heat. Taking a cold long shower and having cool beverages will keep your body cool. Opt for water-based activities like swimming to keep your body hydrated. Summer heat can make you sick so make sure to stay cool and healthy.