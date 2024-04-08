Summer Workout: Necessary Tips For Your Outdoor Exercise On Sunny Days

Canva

Exercising outdoors during the summer can be challenging due to the heat and humidity. The right way to approach fitness during the summer is essential for your body and mind. Let's look at the important tips to follow if you are exercising outdoors during the summer:

Check the right time

If you are planning to workout outdoors, make sure you do it early in the morning or during the evening time. During the time between 10 AM to 3 PM, it's very sunny, which can lead to sunstroke, sunburn, headache, dizziness and many more problems. Most people prefer working out early in the morning, as it helps you stay productive the whole day.

Stay Hydrated

Hydration is essential for your body during the summer. Take a break during your workout session to drink some water. You can also opt for a sports drink or an energy drink sometimes; it has potassium and electrolytes that are good for your body during hot days.

Wear Light Clothes

Wear bright-coloured clothes while exercising outside, as it reflects the sun. Opt for lightweight attire that is comfortable and not heavy on your body. Fitness wear that is sweat-proof works the best during the summer while working out. Oversized cotton t-shirts and loose attire are the best for summer.

Wear sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must if you are exercising outside. Sunscreen protects your face from harsh UV rays and tanning. Consider using sunscreen with SPF 30++ or more. It is essential to wear sunscreen every day after every two hours.

Include water activity

Instead of heavy workouts, you can include water activities like swimming into your fitness routine. It's a fun way of exercising and has many benefits for your body. Swimming is a good way of exercising during the summer as it keeps your body cool.