Top Easy And Quick Ways To Have Sattu Dish Recipes

One of the popular foods in Uttar Pradesh, sattu is a flour made from powdered channa. Sattu has many nutrients like vitamins, iron, magnesium, calcium, protein and fibre. It is a healthy food for your body that has many benefits like improving digestion, weight loss, helping in blood sugar level and much more.

Sattu Drink

One of the easiest and quickest ways to consume sattu is by mixing it with water and having it. Sattu has many nutritional values that can help you stay healthy and cool during the summer.

Here's the easy recipe:

Take one glass of water, mix sattu powder and lemon juice, and stir it together for some time. An easy and tasty sattu drink is ready for you.

Sattu Paratha

Sattu Paratha is one of the popular dishes in Uttar Pradesh. It can be served with pickle, sabzi or curd. It is one of the easy and delicious ways of having sattu, which keeps you full for a longer period. It is made the same as other paratha.

Here's the recipe:

Step 1: Make a wheat flour dough for paratha.

Step 2: Make your filling by mixing half a cup of sattu, chopped coriander, onion, green chillies, ginger and garlic paste, masala and salt.

Step 3: Take the wheat dough, put the filling in the middle and shape it like a roti.

Step 4: Cook on the pan, add ghee or oil, and it's ready to be served.

Sattu Chella

Sattu Chella is a tasty and nutiitous berafast you can opt for. It is a quick and easy breakfast option to make on lazy days. By consuming sattu, you are taking many healthy and nutritious values in your body.

Here's the recipe:

Step 1: Mix besan, sattu, chopped onion, tomato, masala, salt and water together.

Step 2: Mix it until a runny thick paste is made.

Step 3: Put the mixture on the pan like dosa and cook it for some time. easy cheela is ready for breakfast.

Sattu and Mango Drink

Two of the best foods to consume during the summer, Sattu and Mango, together are yummy and healthy. It is a tasty and sweet drink to have during the hot weather.

Here's the recipe:

Step 1: Take half a cup of mangoes, two teaspoons of sattu, sugar according to taste, and milk.

Step 2: Blend all the ingredients and your sattu mango drink is ready.