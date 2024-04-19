Include Sattu Into Your Summer Diet: Learn Its Benefits For Your Overall Health

Sattu for health | Canva

Popularly called 'Poor man's proteins', Sattu is a type of flour made from powdered channa. It is a popular nutrient-packed food consumed in many parts of India. Sattu can be consumed in many forms, such as mixed with water, sattu paratha, sattu porridge and much more. While Sattu remains a power pack of many nutrients, let's delve into understanding its benefits for your health.

Improves Digestion

Sattu is a nutritious food that contains high fibre, which helps in the digestion process. Including sattu in your healthy diet can prevent constipation and regulate bowel movements. It's also good for your gut health because of its soluble fibre content that works as a prebiotic.

Provides Energy and Stamina

Sattu consists of carbohydrates that provide energy, making it the best food to consume during the summer. Drinking Sattu with water or consuming it can help you prevent fatigue, and boost stamina and energy during the heat.

Helps in Blood Sugar Level

According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, Sattu has low glycemic. This means that glucose is released slowly into the bloodstream, which prevents a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. It is a great food for people struggling with diabetes and maintaining blood sugar levels.

Weight Management

Sattu is a rich source of protein and fibre and low in fat, making itself a valuable food in your healthy diet for weight management. It reduces calorie intake, controls carvings and promotes good health while maintaining weight.

Rich in Nutrients value

You need nutrition in your summer diet, and sattu is a holistic way to add it to your routine. It is rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals like iron, magnesium, and calcium and contains protein and fibre. This house of nutrients value food benefits your overall health so make sure you have it during the summer.