TOAST Wine And Beer Festival Returns To Mumbai This October; Check Date And Other Details

TOAST - Wine And Beer Festival |

October is all about celebrations! Good news for all the wine and beer enthusiasts, as the TOAST Wine and Beer Festival is making its return to Mumbai on October 28 and 29 at Jio World Drive, BKC, after a successful edition in 2022.

This event is a great place for people who enjoy trying new drinks. Whether you love wine or beer, you can chat with others who share your passion and discover different flavours and brands. It's also a chance for local brands to get noticed by the audience.

Get ready to explore a wide variety of flavours, whether you like rich and woody wines, zesty options, or sweet ones, and enjoy some well-crafted beers too.

This two-day celebration offers a diverse selection of beers. |

This two-day celebration offers a diverse selection of beers, delectable food pop-ups, fluid art activities, a face-art station, and electrifying live performances.

This year, the artist lineup includes performances by The F16s, As We Keep Searching, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Utsavi Jha, DJ Sa, Pro Bros, & more.

One can also try out beers like Simba, Bira 91, Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Ultra, Carlsberg, Moonshine Meadery, and Origin Meadery. International & homegrown wines like Fratelli, Big Banyan Wine, L’angoor Wines, Rosa Rossa, Senorita Angel, Outback Jack , Metal Label , 9 Lives, Gato Negro, BroCode. And other brands like Lemon Dou, Pursue Hard Seltzer, Hill Station Apple Cider, Grizly Seltzer, BacardÍ Breezer and more.

Delectable food pop-ups, and fun activities. |

Fluid art activities. |

The Toast Festival made its debut in 2021 in Delhi. The festival has only been improvised to enhance the experience for those in attendance.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)