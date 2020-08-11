Tired of foggy glasses while wearing mask? Here are some tips

In the battle against COVID-19, the facemasks became a primary weapon. The government also recommended and even made it mandatory to use a face mask in public settings.
However, the issue faced by those who wear spectacles is a tricky one. Anyone who wears spectacles would swear by the difficulties they face as they wear both the mask and glasses.
The biggest problem for them is the fogging up of the glasses while speaking or even just breathing.
This issue can affect the health of the person in two ways, first is that the person will touch glasses to wipe off the mist and it can involve touching eyes. Coronavirus can enter in the body is through eyes, nose, mouth thus touching one's eyes can lead to COVID-19 infection. The second hazard is that it can increase the eyesight issues if one uses the foggy glasses or chooses to avoid wearing them.
Well, you should not worry about it now, because we have some tips for you to stop fogging of your glasses while wearing a mask.
Tip number 1: Use a tissue with your mask
If you tape a folded tissue under your mask at the bridge of your nose, it may absorb escaping moisture while speaking and breathing.
Tip number 2: Washing the spectacles with soapy water
The second tip is from the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health. It recommends washing the spectacles with soapy water and shake off the excess Immediately before wearing a face mask.
After washing, let your glasses air dry or gently dry off the lenses with soft tissue before putting them back on.
As per the study published in 2011 in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons, “Washing the spectacles with soapy water leaves behind a thin surfactant film that reduces this surface tension and causes the water molecules to spread out evenly into a transparent layer.”
Check out this video for more clarity:
Tip number 3: Buy a commercial anti-fogging product
These products basically act like a soap we can use for washing our spectacles. There are a number of commercially available anti-fogging sprays and wipes out there in the market which you can try after consulting your doctor. However, we can’t vouch for their effectiveness.
Tip number 4: Fit your mask to your face
If your mask doesn’t fit your face well, warm air will fog up your glasses. You can also try using medical or athletic tape to seal the gap between the bridge of your nose and the top of your mask.
Tip number 4: Rest your glasses over your face mask
This trick will block the air from escaping thereby preventing fogging. For this, you will have to wear your mask much up over your nose.
Tip number 5: Get anti-fogging glasses for you
This will not immediately help you, but you can definitely buy anti-fogging glasses after consulting your doctor.
Tip number 6: Use nylon stocking to improve the fit
State of Victoria's (Australia) health department says you can try wearing a layer of nylon stocking over a face mask. This tip will help you to improve the fit of your mask.
After the outbreak, sensing the issues of people who wear glasses, a video with the useful tips to stop fogging was posted on Facebook by Miller and McClure Opticians in Glasgow.
Check out the video here: