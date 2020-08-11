Tired of foggy glasses while wearing mask? Here are some tips

In the battle against COVID-19, the facemasks became a primary weapon. The government also recommended and even made it mandatory to use a face mask in public settings.

However, the issue faced by those who wear spectacles is a tricky one. Anyone who wears spectacles would swear by the difficulties they face as they wear both the mask and glasses.

The biggest problem for them is the fogging up of the glasses while speaking or even just breathing.

This issue can affect the health of the person in two ways, first is that the person will touch glasses to wipe off the mist and it can involve touching eyes. Coronavirus can enter in the body is through eyes, nose, mouth thus touching one's eyes can lead to COVID-19 infection. The second hazard is that it can increase the eyesight issues if one uses the foggy glasses or chooses to avoid wearing them.

Well, you should not worry about it now, because we have some tips for you to stop fogging of your glasses while wearing a mask.

Tip number 1: Use a tissue with your mask

If you tape a folded tissue under your mask at the bridge of your nose, it may absorb escaping moisture while speaking and breathing.

Tip number 2: Washing the spectacles with soapy water

The second tip is from the US National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health. It recommends washing the spectacles with soapy water and shake off the excess Immediately before wearing a face mask.

After washing, let your glasses air dry or gently dry off the lenses with soft tissue before putting them back on.

As per the study published in 2011 in the Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons, “Washing the spectacles with soapy water leaves behind a thin surfactant film that reduces this surface tension and causes the water molecules to spread out evenly into a transparent layer.”

Check out this video for more clarity: