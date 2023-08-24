Tickets To Trevor Noah's Debut India Tour Completely Sold Out |

The acclaimed standup comedian Trevor Noah is all set to make his India debut with 'Off The Record Tour'. He will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22, 23 and 24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.

But here comes the shocking news, the tickets to all his shows in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai are completely sold out. This news will come as an utter disappointment to his fans in India who are eagerly looking forward to the performances of Trevor Noah.

However, the shows were overly priced but still due to his high fan following; all tickets are now, completely sold out.

Trevor earlier expressed his excitement about bringing his comedy tour to India with a tweet, “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world! Delhi, Bengaluru, & Mumbai, I'll see you Sept 22nd thru Oct 1st! Can’t wait to see you!"

Trevor has always shared a special connection with Indian culture. The topics like the British invasion of India and Indian curries are part of his satirical jokes. He also sheds light on various Indian political and social issues.

Trevor Noah's 'Off The Record' Tour is set to be a remarkable event filled with cultural sharing and humour. Indian audiences are in for a treat as they embark on an entertaining journey with this renowned comedian. The lucky fans who were able to secure tickets are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Trevor Noah, expecting an exceptional show that will undoubtedly be a laughter riot and a memorable experience.

