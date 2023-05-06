World Laughter Day 2023: 7 quotes that show the importance of laughter in our lives

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023
World Laughter Day is celebrated on first Sunday of May worldwide and this year, it falls on May 6. On this day, read some of the quotes that shows the importance of laughter in our lives
Laughter connects us with other people
Laughter acts as a shock absorber in our lives
A good dose of laughter is required every day
We forget our sorrows when we laugh
Gratitude and laughter are the key to happiness in life
So, include laughter in your routine like your daily diet and keep smiling and laughing always
