World Laughter Day 2023: 7 quotes that show the importance of laughter in our lives

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 06, 2023

World Laughter Day is celebrated on first Sunday of May worldwide and this year, it falls on May 6. On this day, read some of the quotes that shows the importance of laughter in our lives

Laughter connects us with other people

Laughter acts as a shock absorber in our lives

A good dose of laughter is required every day

We forget our sorrows when we laugh

Gratitude and laughter are the key to happiness in life

So, include laughter in your routine like your daily diet and keep smiling and laughing always

Thanks For Reading!

National Siblings Day 2023: Funny dialogues that are a part of every brother and sister's daily...
Find out More