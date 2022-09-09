Three reasons to invest in Tab City

Tab City is a newly established 15,000 Kanal housing society in the heart of Rawalpindi with all the modern features. If you are looking to invest in the most profitable housing society, then there is no other better option than Tab City. The developers have guaranteed the highest Return on Investment (ROI).

The Tab Developers and Builders are developing the Tab City Rawalpindi. Mr Moulana Yousuf Jameel owns the Tab Builders and is the son of the famous Mr Molana Tariq Jameel. Tab City is located at Dhoke Kharian, GT Road. Rawat, Giga Mall, Zaraj society, Bahria Town, and DHA are just a few minutes from Tab City. Due to its vicinity with Islamabad, some investors also call it “Tab City Islamabad”. The groundbreaking ceremony of Tab City took place on the 15th of September, 2022.

Reasons to Invest in Tab City Rawalpindi:

Tab City Rawalpindi is just the investment opportunity in Rawalpindi that any investor could dream of. The highest probability of profits in the shortest time ranks it among the top housing societies in Pakistan. The developers have vowed to complete and deliver the project within the deadline while ensuring world-class quality standards.

Tab City offers a range of reasons to invest in the residential society, but 3 main reasons are mentioned as follows:

1. Tab City Rawalpindi Location:

When it comes to investing in a real estate project, then the most profitable factor is its location. That is why the owners of Tab City have chosen a prime location for the residential society in the heart of Rawalpindi. It is located at Dhoke Kharian GT Road Rawalpindi. Its location makes it in contact with several nearby landmarks & places in the surroundings.

This location was also finalized from an investment point of view. Sky Marketing highly recommends investing in the project right now to earn high profits in the near future. The investors will be able to enjoy the vicinity of entertainment centers, retail pavilion, grocery stores, international brands, shopping malls, famous housing societies, and world-class restaurants.

Tab City Rawalpindi nearby Landmarks & Places:

Tab City Rawalpindi is surrounded by several nearby places and landmarks:

• Rawat

• Giga Mall

• Kallar Syedan

• Dhoke Kharian

• DHA Islamabad

• Islamabad Expressway

• Bahria Town Rawalpindi

• New metro City Gujar Khan

• Islamabad International Airport

• PEAC Employees housing society

2. Tab City Rawalpindi Developers & Owners:

Founded in 2020, Tab Builders and Developers are developing Tab City in Rawalpindi. The company offers world-class construction services to its respected clients. Their services are not just competitive but also affordable. The company focuses on quality provision while developing a strong relationship with the customers based on transparency. The Tab Developers have employed a highly qualified team of experts with years of experience in town planning & development.

The services that Tab Builders are offering are as follows:

• Planning

• Designing

• Construction

• Management

• Maintenance

The developers aim to provide nothing less than the best, as it is their legacy. The developers achieve high-end standards over years of hard work and commitment. The company vows to be beneficial in any manner possible for investors and customers. It has developed a set of standards and policies that are client-centric.

3. Tab City Rawalpindi Payment Plan:

The payment plan of Tab City Rawalpindi is very affordable, with easy 36 installment plans. A three-year payment plan is what the investors want from the developers. The plots for sale in Tab City Rawalpindi are open for booking at Tajarat Properties Islamabad. So, please don’t waste time and CALL US NOW to earn the highest profits on plots.

At the moment, only Mustafa Block is launched with a range of residential plots offered for purchase by investors.

The plots sizes in Tab City are mentioned as follows:

• 5 Marla

• 7 Marla

• 10 Marla

• 1 Kanal

Tab City Rawalpindi 5 Marla Plots:

• The total price is offered at Rs. 2,275,000/-

• The 20% downpayment is offered at Rs. 455,000/-

• 36 monthly installments are offered at Rs. 50,555/-

Tab City Rawalpindi 7 Marla Plots:

• The total price is offered at Rs. 3,080,000/-

• The 20% downpayment is offered at Rs. 616,000/-

• 36 monthly installments are offered at Rs. 68,444/-

Tab City Rawalpindi 10 Marla Plots:

• The total price is offered at Rs. 4,520,000/-

• The 20% downpayment is offered at Rs. 850,000/-

• 36 monthly installments are offered at Rs. 94,444/-

Tab City Rawalpindi 1 Kanal Plots:

• The total price is offered at Rs. 8,200,000/-

• The 20% downpayment is offered at Rs. 1,640,000/-

• 36 monthly installments are offered at Rs. 182,222/-

Salient Features:

The salient features of Tab City Rawalpindi are appealing enough to convince you investing in the project that is mentioned as follows:

• Mosque

• Theme park

• Sports facilities

• Water resources

• Waste management

• Underground electricity

• World-class infrastructure

• Budget-friendly residential and commercial plots

Conclusion:

Tab City is undoubtedly a luxurious housing project developed with international standards. Lavish facilities, prime location, famous developers, and affordability are one of the main features of Tab City. So, what are you waiting for? Contact us right now and become the owner of your dream plots in the residential scheme.

