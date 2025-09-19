THIS Is Actor Lekha Prajapati's Favourite Food; It's Something Her Father Cooks For Her

Lekha Prajapati | Image courtesy: Global India Couture Week

A sight to behold in red, Lekha Prajapti was dolled up as an Assamese bride as she strode the GICW runway for designer Gayatri Jagdish Lal.

"The only thing on my mind when I stepped on the ramp was that I shouldn't trip because I have a long trail behind me," she says speaking about the experience as a showstopper.

"All I wanted to do was to be true to myself and to be able to represent Northeast in the best capacity. When I walked the ramp for the very first time, I remember telling myself to walk straight, be confident and face the camera with poise."

This is not the first time that the actor is walking at GICW. Back in 2024, she sashayed down the runway as a Punjabi bride, and in 2025, she got the chance to represent the Northeast. "Next time, I'm looking forward to being a South Indian bride," she laughs.

Lekha walked the GICW runway for designer Gayatri Jagdish Lal | Image courtesy: Global India Couture Week

Lekha, who hails from the city of Jaipur, recalls the awesome food she had there. "Dal Bati Churma is my utmost favourite. I still enjoy having ghee in my dal or with my chapatis. I love ghee."

When Lekha stays away from her family, she craves for home-cooked food, especially the great Dal Bati Churma her father makes. "Not my mom, but my dad makes the best Dal Bati Churma in the world."

A trained dancer, Lekha likes to work out and keep her body moving. But, when she is not shooting, Lekha candidly admits that her favourite pastime is sleeping.

Her fond memories of Navratri are watching people dressed up in colourful clothes for nine days. "I'm not from Mumbai and Durga Puja is a new experience for me. Since the time I have shifted to Mumbai, I visit the Puja pandals, have the bhog, and it's a lovely experience."

Lekha's favourite festive attire would be a ghagra-choli. "I like lehengas as well. When I twirl, I want my outfit to move with me."

Her dream bridal outfit would be something in red. "Since I am a Rajasthani, a lehenga would do justice," she says. On regular days, the actor is most comfortable in a T-shirt and shorts.

Her advice to fans in the festive season would be to take things easy. "We all know what happened during Covid. Life is very short, so learn to be happy. Keep your friends and family close."